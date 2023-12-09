Search icon

News

09th Dec 2023

Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

Joseph Loftus

‘We got to talk’

A man who believes his image has been recreated in the trailer for GTA 6 has hit out online.

Lawrence Sullivan, who is perhaps better known as the Florida Joker, shared a video to TikTok telling Rockstar “we need to talk”.

It’s certainly evident that there are similarities between Sullivan and a man seen being arrested in the video game trailer.

Sullivan sports a number of face tattoos which are similar to that of the character.

@lawrence.sullivan0

#florida #jokerchallenge #gta6 #gta6trailer #gta6new #facetattoo

♬ original sound – Lawrence Sullivan

In the TikTok, Sullivan says: “You might have seen that character on GTA VI. Just dropped the trailer today, you know they got that character with the face tattoos.

“You know who they got that inspired by? By me.

“Just look me up, Florida Joker, Miami Joker, you know what I’m talking about.”

He added: “GTA, we got to talk.”

Fans are now curious if Sullivan, who has been arrested in the past for marijuanna possession and carrying a concealed firearm, plans to sue Rockstar over the resemblance.

One person responded to the video, writing: “Get your money bro.”

Another replied: “Nah fr u gotta get ur check (sic)”.

@lawrence.sullivan0

#gta6 #gta6new #gtaonline #gta6joker #florida #maimijoker #gta6 #floridajoker #miami #305 #727 #gta6trailer #thejoker #facetattoos #jokersmile #dc #fyp #joker

♬ original sound – Lawrence Sullivan

Yesterday on December 8, Sullivan took again to his page to address similarities between himself and the character in the game writing: “For everyone saying I’m hallucinating and I’m not the joker from GTA VI.[…] That’s me. That’s the person that they got inspiration from. You see that? That? That’s me.”

The TikToker then emphasized once again that he wants to talk with Rockstar saying that if a discussion isn’t had, the company needs to give him “like a mil or two”.

He then added: “So what’s up? Holler me GTA, Rockstar Entertainment, Rockstar Games, Rockstar Enterprise. Y’all took my likeness. Y’all took my life.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

leave the world behind

Viewers spot major plot hole in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Drunk man is miraculously saved from oncoming train after he fell onto the tracks

Australia

Drunk man is miraculously saved from oncoming train after he fell onto the tracks

By Paul Moore

Teenager ‘stabbed in neck’ near college in east London

Crime

Teenager ‘stabbed in neck’ near college in east London

By Wayne Farry

Spanish football federation calls for Rubiales to resign immediately after World Cup kiss

Spanish football federation calls for Rubiales to resign immediately after World Cup kiss

By Joseph Loftus

JOE’s 5-Word News: Lego, Suarez, Dwight, Cop, Prankfather

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: Lego, Suarez, Dwight, Cop, Prankfather

By Ben Kenyon

Merseyside police defend ‘exemplary’ Liverpool fans tear gassed by French police

Champions League

Merseyside police defend ‘exemplary’ Liverpool fans tear gassed by French police

By Kieran Galpin

Man forces emergency landing after putting his hand up a flight attendant’s skirt

Arrest

Man forces emergency landing after putting his hand up a flight attendant’s skirt

By Jack Peat

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

Australia

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

By Charlie Herbert

People can’t believe Do They Know It’s Christmas keeps being played after listening to the lyrics

People can’t believe Do They Know It’s Christmas keeps being played after listening to the lyrics

By Joseph Loftus

Rachel Zegler explains why she’s thankful for Snow White backlash

Rachel Zegler explains why she’s thankful for Snow White backlash

By Nina McLaughlin

Joey Barton claims the ‘British, white, middle-aged man is under attack’ in latest rant

Joey Barton claims the ‘British, white, middle-aged man is under attack’ in latest rant

By Joseph Loftus

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

The first trailer for the TV series Snatch shows a different side to Rupert Grint

Guy Ritchie

The first trailer for the TV series Snatch shows a different side to Rupert Grint

By Alan Loughnane

DJ Pete Tong reading out his full website address in 1995 is a classic…

Internet

DJ Pete Tong reading out his full website address in 1995 is a classic…

By Ben Kenyon

Roy Keane has no time for one particular Premier League club

Chelsea

Roy Keane has no time for one particular Premier League club

By Robert Redmond

The first plot details about Peaky Blinders Season 5 have been revealed

Peaky Blinders

The first plot details about Peaky Blinders Season 5 have been revealed

By Paul Moore

Juventus continue their miserable Serie A start ahead of Man City trip

Juventus

Juventus continue their miserable Serie A start ahead of Man City trip

By Tom Victor

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star admits to secret nine-year romance with unlikely co-star

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories