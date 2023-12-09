Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

‘We got to talk’

A man who believes his image has been recreated in the trailer for GTA 6 has hit out online.

Lawrence Sullivan, who is perhaps better known as the Florida Joker, shared a video to TikTok telling Rockstar “we need to talk”.

It’s certainly evident that there are similarities between Sullivan and a man seen being arrested in the video game trailer.

Sullivan sports a number of face tattoos which are similar to that of the character.

In the TikTok, Sullivan says: “You might have seen that character on GTA VI. Just dropped the trailer today, you know they got that character with the face tattoos.

“You know who they got that inspired by? By me.

“Just look me up, Florida Joker, Miami Joker, you know what I’m talking about.”

He added: “GTA, we got to talk.”

Fans are now curious if Sullivan, who has been arrested in the past for marijuanna possession and carrying a concealed firearm, plans to sue Rockstar over the resemblance.

One person responded to the video, writing: “Get your money bro.”

Another replied: “Nah fr u gotta get ur check (sic)”.

Yesterday on December 8, Sullivan took again to his page to address similarities between himself and the character in the game writing: “For everyone saying I’m hallucinating and I’m not the joker from GTA VI.[…] That’s me. That’s the person that they got inspiration from. You see that? That? That’s me.”

The TikToker then emphasized once again that he wants to talk with Rockstar saying that if a discussion isn’t had, the company needs to give him “like a mil or two”.

He then added: “So what’s up? Holler me GTA, Rockstar Entertainment, Rockstar Games, Rockstar Enterprise. Y’all took my likeness. Y’all took my life.”

Related links: