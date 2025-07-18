Search icon

News

18th Jul 2025

Felix Baumgartner shared chilling final post before dying in horror crash

Harry Warner

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

He became a global sensation in 2012

Felix Baumgartner, the daredevil who jumped freefall from the edge of space, has died aged 56.

The Austrian stuntman achieved global fame back in 2012 when he broke the world record for the highest skydive ever, falling from the edge of space at a height of 39km (128,000 ft).

The news of the 56-year-old’s death was announced yesterday following a motorised paragliding accident in Italy.

Baumgartner is believed to have suffered a mid-air medical emergency, causing him to crash his vehicle into a swimming pool of a hotel in the village of Porto Sant’Elpidio in the eastern Marche region.

The Mayor of Porto Sant’Elpidio’s, Massimiliano Ciarpella, described Baumgartner as “a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flights”.

Just hours before his tragic last moments, the daredevil posted a chilling final story post to Instagram of a Red Bull windsock full of wind.

He captioned it: “Too much wind,” while he added the song ‘Sit and Wait’.

Meanwhile, over on his main feed, the Austrian shared a video of him preparing the motor of his paraglider ready captioned: “Man At Work.”

Since the sad news of Baumgartner’s death, his latest posts have been inundated with tributes to the extreme sports legend.

One person wrote: “You are an inspiration. Rest in peace.”

Another commentor put: “Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Legend.”

Meanwhile someone said: “Fly high Felix. Forever above the clouds.”

Tributes poured in for the legendary daredevil in his final social media posts, one notably of him working on the motor of his paraglider.

Thanks to a high-octane career, Baumgartner was dubbed “Fearless Felix” and teamed up on multiple occasions with Red Bull to bring many of his stunts to life.

In 1999 he set one of his first records for the world’s lowest base jump, from the 30m (98ft) high hand of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

Later that year, he set a world record for the highest parachute jump when he launched himself from the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In 2003 he went on to complete a cross-channel flight in a special jumpsuit with carbon-fibre wings.

However, Baumgartner , was of course best known for his space jump.

In 2012, following his jump he said to press: “When I was standing there on top of the world, you become so humble.

“You don’t think about breaking records anymore, you don’t think about gaining scientific data, the only thing that you want is to come back alive.”

Topics:

News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

sensitive

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

By Joseph Loftus

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

culture

School in Union Jack dress row closes early for summer holidays after receiving ‘extremist threats’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

Gen Z

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

By Erin McLaughlin

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

CEO

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

By Ryan Jarrett

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

CEO

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

thunderstorms

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

By Sammi Minion

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

Gen Z

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

By Erin McLaughlin

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

CEO

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

By Sammi Minion

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

Egypt

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

Australia

Expert says parents should ask babies for permission before changing their nappies

By JOE

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Hygiene

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

Kneecap say ‘no further action’ will be taken against them for Glastonbury set

By Ryan Jarrett

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

CEO

Andy Byron’s company slam ‘fake statement’ after CEO caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

thunderstorms

Thunderstorm warning brought forward as flash flood alert issued

By Sammi Minion

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

CEO

CEO Andy Byron’s wife reacts after he was allegedly caught cheating at Coldplay concert

By Erin McLaughlin

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

Affiliate

JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices

By Jonny Yates

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Cinema

A future cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories