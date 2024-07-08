Search icon

News

08th Jul 2024

Fans say latest episode of House of the Dragon is ‘the best in television history’

JOE

Look away now if you don’t want spoilers

Let me just say again if you ignored the first warning that this article contains spoilers, spoilers and more spoilers.

Fans of House of the Dragon have been left in disbelief after the final scenes of season two episode four, with some going as far as calling it “the best episode in television history.”

The show, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s bestseller Fire & Blood, zones in on the civil war commonly referred to as ‘The Dance of the Dragons’ between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her estranged half brother, Aegon Targaryen.

Despite Rhaenyra’s attempts to bring proceedings to a peaceful conclusion in episode three of the latest season, it’s fair to say the war between the Blacks and the Greens has officially begun in episode four.

After a brutal fight on dragonback between Rhaenys, Aegon and Aemond Targaryen, fans of the show were all left in awe, with many taking to X to make their opinions known.

Although many were left in awe, some viewers were also left confused, theorising about the fate of one character in particular.

Whilst Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were brutally killed by Aegon and Vhagar, the fate of Aegon – who was also attacked by Vhagar – was left up in the air.

Although he was visibly severely injured and completely immobile, it is currently unclear whether or not he survived the attack.

I’m sure this question, amongst others, will be answered on next week’s episode, but for now everyone can only come up with their theories.

Topics:

Entertainment,Game of Thrones,House of the Dragon,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

By Ryan Price

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories