Fans say latest episode of House of the Dragon is ‘the best in television history’

Look away now if you don’t want spoilers

Let me just say again if you ignored the first warning that this article contains spoilers, spoilers and more spoilers.

Fans of House of the Dragon have been left in disbelief after the final scenes of season two episode four, with some going as far as calling it “the best episode in television history.”

The show, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s bestseller Fire & Blood, zones in on the civil war commonly referred to as ‘The Dance of the Dragons’ between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her estranged half brother, Aegon Targaryen.

Despite Rhaenyra’s attempts to bring proceedings to a peaceful conclusion in episode three of the latest season, it’s fair to say the war between the Blacks and the Greens has officially begun in episode four.

After a brutal fight on dragonback between Rhaenys, Aegon and Aemond Targaryen, fans of the show were all left in awe, with many taking to X to make their opinions known.

I'm not even kidding. Episode 4 of HOTD may be the single greatest episode of televsion I've ever watched. I have had chills for the last 30 minutes. Incredible television. This rivals and may be better than peak in season GOT. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDS2 — Alec Fallon (@AlecFall0n) July 8, 2024

S2E4 of #HouseOfTheDragon will go down as one of the best episodes in television history.



True to the book, character development, tragedy, triumphant and a perfect cliffhanger for all to reveal next week. I was clapping by the end. BRAVO. 👏👏 — Colin Huber (@CallOnColin) July 8, 2024

House of the dragon new episode wow.. might just be the best ever in television history — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) July 8, 2024

Although many were left in awe, some viewers were also left confused, theorising about the fate of one character in particular.

Whilst Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were brutally killed by Aegon and Vhagar, the fate of Aegon – who was also attacked by Vhagar – was left up in the air.

Although he was visibly severely injured and completely immobile, it is currently unclear whether or not he survived the attack.

I’m sure this question, amongst others, will be answered on next week’s episode, but for now everyone can only come up with their theories.