Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

Experts have issued a deadly warning about common Halloween decorations.

Many make use of fake spider webs to decorate the house for spooky season, but experts have now warned against it due to ‘serious consequences’.

Experts have warned that the fake webs can cause significant harm to wildlife, in particular birds and small animals.

If the webs are carried away by wind and rain (which is definitely a possibility in the UK), they pose a threat to birds and animals.

“Birds often use spider silk to build their nests and cannot tell the difference between real and fake webbing.

“This can result in birds and their young becoming stuck in the webbing.

“Bats, insects and other wildlife can also become stuck in this material,” read one warning.

Furthermore, Bird charity the RSPB urged people to ‘leave spooky webs to spiders’.

“In the run-up to Halloween, the chances are you’ll spot spooky looking spiders web decorations draped over garden hedges and dangling from doorways,” they added.

“Although they’re fake, these webs can catch real-life prey, with birds and other wildlife getting tangled in the fibres, so they’re best avoided.

“Alternatively, try hanging them inside your windows instead, for an equally creepy display, without the risk to wildlife.”

Another point was made over the fact that the decoration is typically made of plastic and are biodegradable, nor do they last for a long time.

Additionally, the fake webs are extremely flammable, so when places near an open fire, candles, lights or any heat sources, they can be quite dangerous.