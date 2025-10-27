Search icon

News

27th Oct 2025

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

Ava Keady

While Halloween is a time for spooky decor, some can have more consequences than a scare…

Experts have issued a deadly warning about common Halloween decorations.

While Halloween is a time for spooky decor, some can have more consequences than a scare…

Many make use of fake spider webs to decorate the house for spooky season, but experts have now warned against it due to ‘serious consequences’.

Experts have warned that the fake webs can cause significant harm to wildlife, in particular birds and small animals.

If the webs are carried away by wind and rain (which is definitely a possibility in the UK), they pose a threat to birds and animals.

“Birds often use spider silk to build their nests and cannot tell the difference between real and fake webbing.

“This can result in birds and their young becoming stuck in the webbing.

“Bats, insects and other wildlife can also become stuck in this material,” read one warning.

Furthermore, Bird charity the RSPB urged people to ‘leave spooky webs to spiders’.

“In the run-up to Halloween, the chances are you’ll spot spooky looking spiders web decorations draped over garden hedges and dangling from doorways,” they added.

“Although they’re fake, these webs can catch real-life prey, with birds and other wildlife getting tangled in the fibres, so they’re best avoided.

“Alternatively, try hanging them inside your windows instead, for an equally creepy display, without the risk to wildlife.”

Another point was made over the fact that the decoration is typically made of plastic and are biodegradable, nor do they last for a long time.

Additionally, the fake webs are extremely flammable, so when places near an open fire, candles, lights or any heat sources, they can be quite dangerous.

Topics:

decoration,Halloween

RELATED ARTICLES

Gen Z are the biggest scaredy cats when it comes to watching scary movies

Gen Z

Gen Z are the biggest scaredy cats when it comes to watching scary movies

By JOE

Furious note left out for trick or treaters sparks backlash online

Halloween

Furious note left out for trick or treaters sparks backlash online

By Zoe Hodges

Heidi Klum hailed ‘queen of Halloween’ as she blows fans away with her costume

Halloween

Heidi Klum hailed ‘queen of Halloween’ as she blows fans away with her costume

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

Jose Sa

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories