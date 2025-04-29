Search icon

News

29th Apr 2025

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

Ava Keady

The alleged messages says he wants a ‘legion’ of children.

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children has been revealed in alleged texts.

The SpaceX CEO has made his concern over declining birth rates known, and now these alleged messages says he wants a ‘legion’ of children.

In 2022, Musk took X, which he also owns, and wrote: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming… mark these words.”

The 53-year-old is currently a father to 14 children by four different women.

Just a couple of months ago, MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair claimed she had given birth to Musk’s child.

She filed for a paternity and custody lawsuit.

Additionally, a lab test revealed that there is a 99.9999% likelihood that he is the father of the child.

While Musk has not yet publicly confirmed he is the father of the baby, alleged messages between him and St Clair have been leaked.

The messages reveal his future family plans.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the Tesla owner has big plans to father thousands of children.

The texts read: “To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates.”

Military speaking, a legion was a unit in the Ancient Roman army, usually made up of around 5,000 soldiers.

The influencer also claimed that during her pregnancy, Musk suggested finding a surrogate to have more kids together, proposing that St Clair have 10 more of his children.

Allegedly, Musk even urged she give birth via c-section to maximise the baby’s skull and brain.

The billionaire has three children with singer Grimes, four children with Neuralink director Shivon Zilis, and six children with his first wife Justine Wilson, including his estranged daughter Vivian Wilson.

