13th Jun 2024

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Harry Warner

Edin Terzic

Premier League clubs will be on high alert for the Champions League finalist

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has resigned in a shock move that could see the 41-year-old move to the Premier League.

Terzic has resigned from the German giants after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid 2-0 at the start of the June, saying that he wants the club to “start a new era.”

So far there is no one confirmed to succeed Terzic who spent 10 years at the club as coaching staff and eventually head coach, although some are suggesting his assistant and former Dortmund player Nuri Sahin could take the role.

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, Terzic is very keen on a move to England.

Despite this, it is uncertain where Edin Terzic would end up with few vacancies currently going in the Premier League.

With Manchester United soon to offer Erik ten Hag a new contract, Chelsea hiring Enzo Maresca and Liverpool taking on Arne Slot weeks ago, Terzic may have to wait on the side-lines to make his wish become a reality.

The news of Terzic’s departure comes only days after it was reported that the German manager had had a huge bust up with club icon Mats Hummels right before the Champions League final.

It was suggested that only one of them would still be at the club come next season, however with Hummels yet to receive a contract extension it is possible neither will be.

In a club statement Terzic said: “After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team, because after 10 years at BVB – including five on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach – I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline.

“Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions my fundamental feeling has not changed.”

Terzic became permanent head coach of Borussia Dortmund in May 2022 after winning the German Cup in 2021 as interim coach.

He managed Dortmund for a total of 128 games winning 75 of them.

Despite a successful champions League run, his side’s league form was disappointing finishing 5th.

Topics:

Borussia Dortmund,Edin Terzic,Football,Sport

