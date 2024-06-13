Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

After weeks of back and forth ten Hag gets his reward.

Erik ten Hag is set to receive a contract extension as the manager of Manchester United.

After spending the last three weeks on the brink of departure from the club, the new part-owners, Ineos, have decided to stick with the 54-year-old Dutchman.

The new deal is expected to keep the former Ajax manager at Old Trafford for another two years.

Last season was a struggle for ten Hag’s men who finished 8th place in the Premier League, their worst ever finish.

Before opting to stick with the current manager, United had looked at hiring the services of Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

This included a secret meeting between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Thomas Tuchel which ultimately ended with the German manager deciding not to join the Red Devils and instead take a break.

After almost three weeks of searching, Thomas Frank was the last choice on United’s wish list, an option they declined to enact.

🚨 Erik ten Hag's contract extension at Man United is considered matter of time.



Negotiations progressing very well with both sides believing new deal will be agreed soon.



It could be valid for two more years, with details still under discussion. pic.twitter.com/ROIC08wZ5Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2024

The United manager went through a similar process to his candidates to replace him, going under review from the the club hierarchy.

Many fans have suggested the need to back a manager rather than continue the constant revolving door of managers since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

United have had six managers since the legendary Scot left Old Trafford, including the interim Ralf Rangnick who was very critical of the club’s structure.

The 65-year-old German had said that the Red Devils were in need of “open heart surgery” and that the club could be six years behind bitter rivals Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has been plagued by injuries this season with 45 separate cases recorded, the most of any club in the 2023/2024 season.

Ten Hag has won a trophy in each of his seasons at Manchester United winning the EFL Cup last season and a sensational FA Cup against local rivals Manchester City this season.

More to follow.