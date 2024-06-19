Driver fined and hit with six points for overtaking cyclist on country road

A careless driver who overtook a cyclist on a country lane has been hit with a huge fine.

The driver, who was pictured overtaking a cyclist while driving a Mitsubishi Warrior truck, appeared before magistrates and was forced to pay more than £1,000.

They were also handed six penalty points.

The incident occurred as a red car was coming in the opposite direction, however instead of waiting, the Mitsubishi driver, chose to overtake anyway, putting numerous people at risk.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit released photographs of the dangerous pass earlier this week, and tweeted: “This driver was reported for Without Due Care but the registered keeper (RK) failed to respond & was reported for Failing to Supply Driver Details.

“RK [registered keeper] then entered a Not Guilty Plea but found guilty at Trial 5/7/2023 Taunton Magistrates. £660 Fine, 6 points, £620 Costs, £66 VS [victim surcharge].”

Last year, changes were brought in to the Highway Code intended to create a safer experience for all of those on the road.

The changes create a new ‘road hierarchy’ which placed pedestrians at the top of the pyramid, followed by cyclists, and then by cars, who can cause the damage in collision situations.

According to ITV News, drivers are now allowed to overtake cyclists, however they must give them plenty of space while doing so, and if they pass too close they can face a fine.

Rule 139 of the Highway Code states: “give cyclists at least as much room as you would a car when overtaking” while rule 163 states: “As a guide, leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph, and give them more space when overtaking at higher speeds.”

If drivers do not obey this rule, they are guilty of ‘careless driving’ and are liable for six penalty points and a fine of £100 under section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

If drivers are taken to court they can receive up to nine penalty points, as well as fines between 15 and 50% of their weekly income. In more serious cases they could even be disqualified from driving.