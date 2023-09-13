Search icon

News

13th Sep 2023

Demonstrators stage naked protest ahead of London Fashion Week

Jack Peat

Demonstrators staged a ‘naked’ protest ahead of London Fashion Week to highlight the role it has in promoting overconsumption and needless waste.

A group of men and women gathered outside Somerset House wearing only placards and skin-coloured undies to protect their modesty.

Raising awareness of the negative environmental impact of cyclical and seasonal fashion trends, they are calling on the industry to give second-hand items a bigger space on the catwalk at this year’s event.

SWNS

It was staged by Gumtree, which hoped to encourage fashion houses to stop perpetuating a ‘wear it once’ culture and to feature more sustainable styles.

Hannah Rouch, from the preloved ecommerce brand, said: “We’re calling on the world’s leading fashion houses to lead the charge and ensure that what’s trending is sustainable.

“We simply can’t turn a blind eye to billions of pounds worth of fashion waste ending up in landfill each year.

“We have a collective responsibility to put an end to ‘wear it once’ culture once and for all.

SWNS

“Millions are waking up to the benefits of discovering beautiful pre-loved pieces, but we need ‘second hand first’ to be the new norm.

“For this to happen we need the world’s leading fashion brands – those that are showcasing at London Fashion Week – to fire imaginations and showcase the style credentials of pre-loved pieces.

“Together designers and all those who love fashion can start a consumption rebellion and demonstrate that style doesn’t have to cost the earth.”

Related links:

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

Students launch vitamin powder that makes tequila shots taste like water

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Topics:

Environment,Fashion,Fashion Week,Naked,Protest

RELATED ARTICLES

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

Fashion

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

By Charlie Herbert

Just Stop Oil activists surrounded by Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off group to prevent march

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil activists surrounded by Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off group to prevent march

By Charlie Herbert

Kopparberg launches ice bucket hat for festival season

Alcohol

Kopparberg launches ice bucket hat for festival season

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Strasbourg manhunt ends in deadly shootout

Chérif Chekatt

Strasbourg manhunt ends in deadly shootout

By Oli Dugmore

Kate Moss kicked Andrew Marr out of his chair

Andrew Marr

Kate Moss kicked Andrew Marr out of his chair

By JOE

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

car

Car button de-ices windscreen in seconds – but many drivers had no clue about it

By Charlie Herbert

Homeless man ‘pushed off cliff to his death’ as four teenagers taken into custody

Cliff

Homeless man ‘pushed off cliff to his death’ as four teenagers taken into custody

By Kieran Galpin

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of hitting her in drug and drink-fuelled rages throughout their relationship

Amber Heard

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of hitting her in drug and drink-fuelled rages throughout their relationship

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor just broke his social media silence following arrest

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor just broke his social media silence following arrest

By Anna O'Rourke

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

Films

All three Godfather films are available to stream for free in the UK

By Stephen Porzio

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

Arsenal

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

By Callum Boyle

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

Stranger Things 5 first teaser just dropped

By Joseph Loftus

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan responds to backlash on decision to play Jimmy Savile in new BBC drama

By Charlie Herbert

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

Aliens

‘Alien corpses’ unveiled by scientists in hearing showing ‘proof’ of extraterrestrial life

By Steve Hopkins

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Caroline Flack confirms Love Island return date

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack confirms Love Island return date

By Oli Dugmore

Spectacular images captured of lava jets during Mount Etna’s eruption

mount etna

Spectacular images captured of lava jets during Mount Etna’s eruption

By Kyle Picknell

Sly cannabis smoker puts off Novak Djokovic day before he crashes to Andy Murray final defeat (Video)

Andy Murray

Sly cannabis smoker puts off Novak Djokovic day before he crashes to Andy Murray final defeat (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Eminem announces huge UK live shows

dates

Eminem announces huge UK live shows

By James Dawson

Hector Lombard was disqualified after this brutal shot on CB Dolloway

CB Dolloway

Hector Lombard was disqualified after this brutal shot on CB Dolloway

By Darragh Murphy

Eddie Jones couldn’t resist a Leprechaun remark at the end of his press conference

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones couldn’t resist a Leprechaun remark at the end of his press conference

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories