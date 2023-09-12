Search icon

Entertainment

12th Sep 2023

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Stephen Porzio

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe story, the show looks like Succession if it was a horror

Netflix has unveiled a first trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan – the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name and other works by the legendary writer, the show is set in the present day and revolves around ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built their company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power.

“But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth,” the Netflix plot synopsis reads.

Previously made into a well-regarded 1960 movie starring Vincent Price, the cast for House of Usher features several actors from previous Flanagan projects including Annabeth Gish, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Carla Cugino, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Zach Gilford and Irish actress Ruth Codd.

Meanwhile, among the newcomers to the Flanagan universe in the upcoming series are Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell.

Comprising of eight episodes, The Fall of the House of Usher will land on Netflix just in time for Halloween on 12 October.

You can check out the first official trailer for the horror show right here:

Related links:

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

Topics:

Haunting of Hill House,Horror,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

dear child

New Netflix series is leaving viewers terrified after every episode

By Charlie Herbert

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

Adam Sandler

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

By Simon Bland

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

Adam Sandler

Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

A Peaky Blinders bar is opening in the southwest

Peaky Blinders

A Peaky Blinders bar is opening in the southwest

By Paul Moore

Derry Girls is reportedly going to get even more seasons

Derry Girls

Derry Girls is reportedly going to get even more seasons

By Paul Moore

Rotherham fans chant “To me, to you” in tribute to Barry Chuckle

barry chuckle

Rotherham fans chant “To me, to you” in tribute to Barry Chuckle

By Kyle Picknell

Coldplay have dropped a new track – hear it here first and tell us what you think

Coldplay

Coldplay have dropped a new track – hear it here first and tell us what you think

By JOE

People are ridiculously excited about the prospect of Stormzy and Louis Theroux buddying up

Louis Theroux

People are ridiculously excited about the prospect of Stormzy and Louis Theroux buddying up

By JOE

I’m A Celeb fans ‘work out’ first star to be evicted after growing tensions

Boy George

I’m A Celeb fans ‘work out’ first star to be evicted after growing tensions

By Tobi Akingbade

Jadon Sancho deletes cryptic social media post

Erik Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho deletes cryptic social media post

By Callum Boyle

Apple reveals cost of iPhone 15

Apple

Apple reveals cost of iPhone 15

By Callum Boyle

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

America

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

By Steve Hopkins

Pensioner receives £800 worth of ULEZ fines after getting lost in London during rush hour

London Transport

Pensioner receives £800 worth of ULEZ fines after getting lost in London during rush hour

By JOE

‘Barbie house’ where every room is bright pink goes up for sale on UK street

Barbie

‘Barbie house’ where every room is bright pink goes up for sale on UK street

By JOE

Students launch vitamin powder that makes tequila shots taste like water

Drinking

Students launch vitamin powder that makes tequila shots taste like water

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Solskjaer says Ronaldo was denied two stonewall penalties at West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Solskjaer says Ronaldo was denied two stonewall penalties at West Ham

By Daniel Brown

Red Dead Redemption 2 will have realistic horse testicle physics

PlayStation 4

Red Dead Redemption 2 will have realistic horse testicle physics

By Wayne Farry

Pep Guardiola calls on Premier League to relax rules on emergency loans

Claudio Bravo

Pep Guardiola calls on Premier League to relax rules on emergency loans

By Reuben Pinder

1,000-year-old remains may be non-binary iron age leader

Finland

1,000-year-old remains may be non-binary iron age leader

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher was appalled by Theo Walcott’s comments after Crystal Palace defeat

Arsenal

Jamie Carragher was appalled by Theo Walcott’s comments after Crystal Palace defeat

By Robert Redmond

Claudio Ranieri reveals how a classy gesture from Jurgen Klopp helped his career

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri reveals how a classy gesture from Jurgen Klopp helped his career

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories