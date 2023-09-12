Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe story, the show looks like Succession if it was a horror

Netflix has unveiled a first trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan – the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Based on an Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name and other works by the legendary writer, the show is set in the present day and revolves around ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built their company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power.

“But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth,” the Netflix plot synopsis reads.

Previously made into a well-regarded 1960 movie starring Vincent Price, the cast for House of Usher features several actors from previous Flanagan projects including Annabeth Gish, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Carla Cugino, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Zach Gilford and Irish actress Ruth Codd.

Meanwhile, among the newcomers to the Flanagan universe in the upcoming series are Mark Hamill and Mary McDonnell.

Comprising of eight episodes, The Fall of the House of Usher will land on Netflix just in time for Halloween on 12 October.

You can check out the first official trailer for the horror show right here:

