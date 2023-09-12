Search icon

12th Sep 2023

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

Steve Hopkins

‘It’s hilarious, glad Caitlyn had a sense of humour’

Caitlyn Jenner is being applauded for her “sense of humour” and “healthy perspective” after being asked her thoughts on an old news story about a restaurant using pictures of her before and after she transitioned on its bathroom doors.

In 2017, Texas establishment, Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Grill used images of Jenner to denote the men’s and women’s bathrooms, and unleashed a storm of controversy after posting a picture of it on Facebook on 15 August of that year.

“Come meet our newest members of the Dodie’s crew, Caitlyn and Bruce,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant, in Allen, posted a photo of the “Vanity Fair” magazine cover of Jenner that revealed her transformation as a transgender woman on the women’s bathroom door and a photo of Jenner, formerly an Olympic champion, on the men’s door.

Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair – in June 2015- announced that she had transitioned to Caitlyn, although she officially came out as a trans woman in April 2015. Her name change was announced in July of that year, and from 2015 to 2016 she starred in the reality television series I Am Cait.

Jenner, 73, was formerly known as Bruce, a former US media personality and Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, and the husband of Kris Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashian fame. Jenner was also married to Chrystie Crownover and Linda Thompson. With Kris, Jenner shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and is a step-mum to Kris’s other children from her previous marriage, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

Dodie’s Place Cajun Bar & Grill later apologised over its toilet door stunt after customers criticised questioned the decision and said you “should of (sic) though this through better. Lost my business.”

The restaurant wrote: “First and foremost, our intention was not to make fun of or offend anyone when we installed the pictures of Bruce and Caitlyn on our bathroom doors. It was merely a lighthearted gesture to push back against the political correctness that seems to have a stranglehold on this country right now.

“We believe that political correctness has done more to silence rather than encourage important discussions that our society probably needs to have.

“Based on the mind-boggling feedback, both positive and negative, people are having that discussion.

“However, name calling and words like transphobic, deviant, racist, homophobic, bigot, etc. serve nothing but to continue to divide us instead of uniting us.

“After all, we are all part of the same race – the human race. Surely, we can discuss this topic and many others without slapping hurtful labels on each other. Please know that we are here to discuss this and move forward as a community. Everyone is welcome here.”

On Tuesday, Jenner re-posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, where a user had shared a picture of the headline of an article on the story, along with the toilets pictures on September 11, and asked “is this funny?”

Jenner, who has been dubbed the most famous trans woman in the world, but heavily criticised for her views by many LGBTQ+ activists, wrote on Tuesday: “Funny as hell.”

The Republican Party member and replacement candidate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election was applauded for her reply.

One person wrote: “Your approval says everything. I love you so much!” Another added: “Very healthy perspective, thank you.”

A third noted: “It’s hilarious, glad Caitlyn had a sense of humour – also what Bruce achieved as an athlete should celebrated not buried.”

The original post has been viewed almost 2m times and prompted 2,000-odd comments.

