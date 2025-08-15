Delays and cancellations at major UK airport after two EasyJet planes clip wings

Two EasyJet planes ‘clipped wings’ at Manchester Airport

Two EasyJet planes ‘clipped wings’ at Manchester airport, causing one of the aircraft’s wings to tear off.

The two planes collided shortly after 6.30 am while taxiing. The incident caused flights to be briefly grounded as engineers carried out safety checks.

A witness who was at the scene posted on X: “We’ve crashed on the runway,” per Metro.

Manchester Airport is now back up and running as normal, however, travellers have been warned to expect delays and even cancellations.

Photographs shared by witnesses online show the aircraft’s damaged wing.

FlightRadar24 suggests one of the flights was bound for Gibraltar.

It’s been reported that neither of the planes will fly out of Manchester today, and alternative travel arrangements are being made for the passengers.

EasyJet has also launched an investigation into the incident.