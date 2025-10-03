Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

She’s made history

Dame Sarah Mullally has been named the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King has approved the appointment of the Dame Sarah Mullally to the role of Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior clerical role in the Church of England.

In doing so, Mullally becomes the first ever female to hold the position in the over 500-year history of the Church of England.

Upon learning the mews, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I welcome the appointment of the first woman to hold the role.

“The Church of England is of profound importance to this country. Its churches, cathedrals, schools, and charities are part of the fabric of our communities.

“The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working together.”

The Dame used to be the government’s chief nursing officer for England, becoming the youngest holder of the role, having specialised as a cancer nurse.