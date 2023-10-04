Search icon

04th Oct 2023

Dad ‘murdered’ in horror XL Bully attack on Sunderland street named as dad-of-one

Steve Hopkins

The victim was walking his puppy at the time and has been described as a ‘lovely, kind man’

A man who died after being attacked by an XL bully has been named as 54-year-old Ian Langley.

The Mirror reported Wednesday that the dad-of-one was walking his Patterdale terrier puppy close to his home in Sunderland when he was attacked on Tuesday.

Officers received a report that a dog had injured a man outside an address in Maple Terrace shortly before 7pm and on Wednesday morning confirmed the victim had died.

A 44-year-old man, held on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The dog was destroyed at the scene and a second dog was also seized. Police said they believed both animals were bully XL breeds.

The Mirror said Ian, was originally from Liverpool, and was known to friends as Scouse.

A close friend of Ian’s told the publication he was a “lovely, kind man” who was a “real dog lover” and “could not hurt a fly”.

“It’s absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man.

“He’s very slight of build and could not hurt a fly, he would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.”

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed a murder investigation had been launched following the attack in Shiney Row, around 6.55pm.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man, aged 54, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly passed away last night. We ask their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Anyone with concerns or information is urged to speak with an officer on duty, or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last month that the breed would be banned by the end of the year after a fatal attack in the West Midlands and the mauling of an 11-year-old in Birmingham.

Six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK last year were linked to XL bullies, and at least three of the seven this year, The Guardian reported on 16 September.

BullyWatch.com, a group that wants to ban the breeding and selling of American bully XL dogs in the UK, claims 11 people have been killed by the breed since 2021. It further suggested there has been 351 documented attacks by large Bully breeds this year alone.

Under government proposals to ban the Bully, owners of the breed will not see their dogs put down, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, explained last month.

There will be an “amnesty”, where owners will have to register their dogs and take actions including using a muzzle in public.

