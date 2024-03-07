Search icon

News

07th Mar 2024

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Ryan Price

Window or aisle seat Buster?

A major commercial airline has announced plans to allow customers to take their furry friends on board with them.

Virgin Airlines are pioneering the new move which, if given the green light, will launch in the next twelve months.

The new scheme would make them the first airline in Australia to fly with pets in the cabin of the plane.

In a press release titled Cat’s Out The Bag, the airline declared it’s intention to be the country’s ‘first airline to operate flights with pets onboard’.

In a survey conducted on social media in 2021, Virgin Australia found that 85 per cent of followers voted in favour of the airline launching pets in cabin flights.

A further 57 per cent said that they would fly more regularly if the service was a reality.

(Picture: Alex Copper via Virgin Australia)

The majority of major carriers in North America already offer a pets onboard service for domestic flights.

At the official launch in Melbourne, Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “Our love for animals has always been in the Virgin Australia DNA and we are excited at the prospect of taking off with Australia’s first-ever pets in cabin flights,” said Ms Hrdlicka.

“Overwhelmingly, our guests tell us they want to travel with their pets, and we are now on a journey to make that a reality. It’s something that commonly happens overseas and is proven to work well.”

She also clarified that the proposed pets in cabin flights will not result in any change to approved assistance animals being able to travel in the cabin of Virgin Australia aircraft at no additional cost.

The new initiative will only apply to small dogs and small cats and that the animal must fit into a predefined space underneath the seat in front of the passenger.

She also said they must fit into a Virgin Australia approved carrier and will not be allowed to roam freely or sit on laps.

Those eligible to bring pets on board with them will be charged a fee, the amount of which still hasn’t been revealed.

(Picture: Alex Coppel via Virgin Australia)

The announcement led to a lot of questions on social media, with people looking for specific details on the new measures.

One person referenced their own medical concerns and asked: “Will you have designated pet free flights too? I am not interested in having an asthma attack that potentially requires hospitalisation mid flight.”

Virgin Australia replied: “Pets will be limited to a small number of designated rows and will not be allowed to roam freely or sit on laps.”

Another X user by the name of Heidi asked: “What happens if you have an allergy? How can you find out if you’ll have a dog/cat sitting beside you?”

Virgin Australia responded: “It’s really important to us that there is minimal impact to guests who are not carrying a pet, and for this reason we will be using the next few months to design a safe proposition with strict rules. Rest assured; all of this is being taken care of!”

Other people were much more positive about the news.

One user named Brody wrote: “This is such great news! Thanks for making travel with pets easier – can’t wait to fly Virgin with our puppy in the near future!”

Related Links:

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

Half of Brits take teabags on holiday with them

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Airline starts weighing passengers along with their luggage

Topics:

Airline,Cats,Dogs,Lifestyle,News,Pets,Travel,Virgin

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

attack

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

By Ryan Price

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

beast from the east

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

Food

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

By Nina McLaughlin

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

By Niall McIntyre

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

beast from the east

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

By Charlie Herbert

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

BBC

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

By Ryan Price

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon’s wife inherits fortune leaving long-term girlfriend ‘with nothing’

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon’s wife inherits fortune leaving long-term girlfriend ‘with nothing’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories