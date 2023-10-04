Search icon

News

04th Oct 2023

Man dies after attack by American bully XL as murder investigation launched

Steve Hopkins

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s died after being attacked by a dog thought to be an American bully XL.

Northumbria Police said the incident happened in Shiney Row, near Houghton-le-Spring, Wearside, on Tuesday.

Officers received a report that a dog had injured a man outside an address in Maple Terrace shortly before 7pm.

Police on Wednesday said the 54-year-old victim had died.

A 44-year-old man, held on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.

The dog was destroyed at the scene and a second dog was also seized.

Police said they believed both animals were bully XL breeds.

Detective chief inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said there was no wider threat to the public and those involved were “known to each other”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last month that the breed would be banned by the end of the year after a fatal attack in the West Midlands and the mauling of an 11-year-old in Birmingham.

Six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK last year were linked to XL bullies, and at least three of the seven this year, The Guardian reported on 16 September.

BullyWatch.com, a group that wants to ban the breeding and selling of American bully XL dogs in the UK, claims 11 people have been killed by the breed since 2021. It further suggested there has been 351 documented attacks by large Bully breeds this year alone.

Under government proposals to ban the Bully, owners of the breed will not see their dogs put down, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, explained last month.

There will be an “amnesty”, where owners will have to register their dogs and take actions including using a muzzle in public.

Related links:

American bully XLs would not be culled under plan to ban dangerous dog

Government calls for American XL bullys to be banned after girl, 11, mauled on street during rampage

Girl, 11, attacked by XL bully in Birmingham says the dog should be put down and its owner jailed

Martial arts expert shares ‘best option’ to take in an XL bully attack

Family attacked by crazed dog ‘battered it to death with hammer to save their lives’

Woman in her 70s dead after dog attack in West Midlands

Fifteen dogs seized and woman arrested after fatal dog attack in Leigh

Man dies after attack by ‘dangerously out of control’ dog in Leigh

Dog owner who lost arm after American Bulldog mauled her is suing RSPCA for £200,000

Mum decides to keep dog after it mauled three-year-old daughter’s face

Man charged after grandmother with dementia mauled to death in her garden by two bulldogs

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

By Joseph Loftus

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville calls for mass protest outside Downing Street on December 18

Boris Johnson

Gary Neville calls for mass protest outside Downing Street on December 18

By Charlie Herbert

Man run over ‘300 times’ on the London Underground as his body lay undiscovered

London Underground

Man run over ‘300 times’ on the London Underground as his body lay undiscovered

By Wil Jones

Huge fireball erupts over Ukraine city as Russia targets gas pipeline

Bomb

Huge fireball erupts over Ukraine city as Russia targets gas pipeline

By Kieran Galpin

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

cigarettes

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

By Charlie Herbert

Dominic Raab resigns as Brexit secretary

Brexit

Dominic Raab resigns as Brexit secretary

By Oli Dugmore

Spain to welcome back unvaccinated Brits ‘within days’ just in time for the summer holidays

Brits

Spain to welcome back unvaccinated Brits ‘within days’ just in time for the summer holidays

By Danny Jones

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

New Manchester United 19/20 home shirt celebrating treble anniversary revealed

Football

New Manchester United 19/20 home shirt celebrating treble anniversary revealed

By Kyle Picknell

Respected Brazilian journalist clarifies claim Coutinho to Barcelona is done deal

Barcelona

Respected Brazilian journalist clarifies claim Coutinho to Barcelona is done deal

By JOE

Artem Lobov gives Gray Maynard the perfect opportunity following frustrating loss

Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov gives Gray Maynard the perfect opportunity following frustrating loss

By Ben Kiely

Eminem might not release any more music after he turns 50

Eminem

Eminem might not release any more music after he turns 50

By April Curtin

Barcelona reject Nike’s St George’s cross away kit design

Barcelona

Barcelona reject Nike’s St George’s cross away kit design

By Simon Lloyd

Sharing inspirational quotes is a sign of low intelligence, study claims

Inspirational Quotes

Sharing inspirational quotes is a sign of low intelligence, study claims

By JOE

Load more stories