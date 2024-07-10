Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The victims of the triple crossbow murder which took place in Hertfordshire yesterday evening have been named as the family of a well-known BBC commentator.

Police and paramedics rushed to a property in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just before 7pm on Tuesday, where they discovered three women with critical injuries.

The victims, who passed away at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics, have been named as the wife and two daughters of BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Hunt had been working for the BBC on Tuesday and may have raised the alarm when he returned home at around 7pm.

A manhunt is underway for Kyle Clifford, who MailOnline reports to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.

The 26-year-old is under suspicion of the murder and may still be in possession of a crossbow.

Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating the triple murder and “actively seeking” Clifford, who is from Enfield, north London.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

He added: “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”