01st Jul 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled ’embarrassing’ for childlike behaviour

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

He really thinks its the Ronaldo show

Once again Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for his behaviour as Portugal were taken to extra time by Slovenia.

Ronaldo is yet to score at Euro 2024 but has been involved in all of their games however in their round of 16 tie against Slovenia, the 39-year-old tried to make it all about him.

Early on in the game the Al Nassr forward displayed some brilliant footwork to roll back the years before going close to meeting the end of some teasing crosses.

However his true arrogance came out when he decided to take a free kick from the widest of angles. defear

He was initially ordered to move the ball by the referee – something he saw the funny side of – before aimlessly hitting the free-kick past all of his teammates and out for a goal kick.

Instead of admitting defeat, Ronaldo continued to take free kicks, ending with the same result: no goal.

There was also several moments where the Portugal captain could’ve passed to teammates but wanted to see his name in lights instead.

Fans react to Ronaldo performance

It’s not the first time Ronaldo has been called out for the way he has behaved on the pitch and it appears that plenty have had enough.

One user said on X: “The Ronaldo show is becoming ridiculous now. Great player, one of the absolute best ever, but this is not an U-10 game where the greedy kid gets to take all the free-kicks and miss all the chances.

“Ronaldo putting himself on that wide free kick is one of the most embarrassing moments I’ve ever seen in football. Crazy insecure and insane that his teammates allow him to do that,” commented a second.

Another said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is so desperate to score a goal that he is now just embarrassing himself with all those wild strikes from set-pieces.

“Ronaldo might be the biggest narcissist in football history. He’s 39 years old and still behaves like a spoilt child on the pitch,” exclaimed another.

A fifth person said: Ronaldo’s selfishness and desperation to score himself will cost Portugal this tournament. He’s such a man child!!

“You’d hate to be Ronaldo’s teammate wouldn’t you? He’s like the kid at school who has to take every corner, free kick, penalty. Goes home with the ball if he doesn’t get his way. He’s 39 and still stomps around like a child…”

