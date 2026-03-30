Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 replacement revealed after sacking for ‘personal conduct’

His replacement has been confirmed

Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 replacement has been revealed following his sacking earlier today for 'personal conduct'.

The BBC sacked the radio star following allegations relating to his personal conduct.

The Mirror confirmed the news saying that Mills was taken off air on his Radio 2 show last Tuesday.

He was then told that his contract had been terminated.

The Mirror have since reported that Mills was sacked due to "a historic male relationship" from "more than 10 years ago".

Mills took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball just last year.

The BBC said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Now, it has been confirmed who will be replacing Mills for the time being after his sacking.

The Daily Mail said: "Gary Davies will stand in for Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show".

Davies will continue on after taking Mills' spot from last Wednesday onwards.

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."