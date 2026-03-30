Airline passenger triggers ‘possible hijack’ scare after bomb and death threats

He could face 20 years in prison

A verbal bomb threat almost immediately after touchdown was reported by a passenger aboard an Airbus A320, which is operated by Frontier Airlines and landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Sunday, March 29, just after 5:00 PM (EST) local authorities responded to the situation and the plane taxied to an area that was isolated from other aircraft and buildings.

Upon learning of the threat, pilots declared a level four security threat.

This is a distress signal indicating an attempted or actual breach of the cockpit or similarly dangerous, life-threatening situation.

FOX5 News reported that following the arrival of first responders and the Atlanta Police on scene, it was found that the bomb threat was not credible and was handled as an “unruly passenger” case.

According to FlightAware, Flight 2539 had a normal departure shortly after 2:30 PM (EST) from Ohio's John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH).

Only after the plane was on the ground did the male passenger suddenly claim to have a bomb on board and threaten to kill the woman sitting next to him.

Atlanta Police, SWAT, and the FBI all responded. Despite determining that there was not a credible threat, the aircraft still had to be thoroughly searched.

The FBI has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation, while a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines responded to a request for comment with the following statement:

“Earlier today, shortly after Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, to Atlanta landed at ATL and was taxiing to the gate, a passenger made a verbal bomb threat. As a matter of precaution and in coordination with local authorities, the aircraft parked at a remote location while law enforcement responded. Passengers deplaned via airstairs and are being bused to the terminal. The threat has been deemed non-credible.”

The suspect from flight 2539 now faces federal charges of false reporting and secondary assault, which carry a potential 20-year prison sentence.