16th Oct 2025

Here’s everything you need to know about the clocks going back this month

Stephen Porzio

While darker days aren’t ideal, there is one huge upside.

Twice a year, the clocks change, and twice a year, a significant portion of the population forgets exactly what impact this has on their lives.

Well, if you are one of these people, let us be your guide through this change.

Every spring, clocks go forward one hour. They then go back one hour in winter.

The period when the clocks are 1 hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). There’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings, which is sometimes also called Daylight Saving Time.

When the clocks go back, the UK and Ireland are on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

This brings increased daylight in the mornings, but less in the evenings.

When are the clocks going back this month?

Clocks go back by one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October.

This means that at 2am, the time on the clock is changed to 1am.

In 2025, this change will happen on the morning of Sunday, 26 October.

And while darker days aren’t ideal, there is one major upside: an extra hour of sleep on the morning the clocks change for the winter.

