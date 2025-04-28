Chaos as large parts of Spain and Portugal hit by massive power outage

The countries have been plunged into darkness

Chaos has descended on much of the Iberian peninsula after Spain and Portugal were hit by power outages.

The operator of the Spanish power grid, Red Electrica, confirmed that there had been a power outage and that it is working to restore electricity supplies and is working to analyse the causes of the blackouts.

It said on X: “All resources are being dedicated to solving it.”

Major Spanish cities including Seville, Barcelona and Valencia are currently without electricity with population centres grinding to a standstill.

Renfe, Spain’s national railway operator, said that the “entire National Electricity Grid was cut off” at 12:30 local time (11:30 BST).

Major power outage across parts of France, Spain and Portugal.



Causing some chaos at the Madrid Open.



Fans streaming for the practice courts (which have now hit capacity), food stalls operating with torches and cash, portions of the venue in complete darkness. pic.twitter.com/4B1NAPX13A — Connor Joyce (@connorjoyceb) April 28, 2025

It’s said that all trains have been stopped and all stations are without departures.

Meanwhile parts of France have also been said to have been affected, according to Spanish reports.

Parts of Madrid’s underground have been evacuated and traffic lights across the city have stopped working, leading to travel chaos.

Other reports say telephone lines are down across the country.

🔌❌ Air traffic in Spain and Portugal is being impacted by widespread electrical outages affecting both countries. We’re not yet seeing widespread cancellations, but we are monitoring the situation as it develops. pic.twitter.com/tFo3k4cHHn — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 28, 2025

The effects of the outage are so large that the annual clay court tennis tournament, the Madrid Open, has had to be suspended with British player, Jacob Fearnley having to leave the court mid-match.

Over in Portugal, official sources have told domestic media that the outage is nationwide.

Air travel in Spain and Portugal could yet be affected with many systems likely to have gone down with the outage.

Flight Radar 24 have reported so far that they are yet to see any effect this far, fortunately.

This is a breaking news story, updates to follow.