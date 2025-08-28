Search icon

28th Aug 2025

Champions League draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City given tough draws

Harry Warner

Europe under the lights

Even though it feels like the football never ended, European football is back after a three month break with the draw for the Champions League.

Representing England, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and Newcastle have all learned their fates, with big fixtures in store for all.

Sadly for Scotland, there will be no representation for the Scots, with Celtic and Rangers both being knocked out in the qualifying stage.

Some of the most eye-catching fixtures for the English clubs include Real Madrid against both Liverpool and Man City.

Elsewhere, the big fixtures that fans will be looking out for include Newcastle vs Barcelona, Real Madrid vs Juventus and Napoli vs Man City.

Full fixtures are as follow:

Liverpool:

Real Madrid (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atletico Madrid (H)

Frankfurt (A)

PSV (H)

Marseille (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasary (A)

Man City:

Dortmund (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Villareal (A)

Napoli (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Monaco (A)

Arsenal:

Bayern Munich (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atletico Madrid (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Praha (A)

Kairat Almaty (H)

Athletic Club (A)

Chelsea:

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Atalanta

Ajax

Napoli

Pafos

Qarabag

Spurs:

Dortmund (H)

Paris (A)

Villareal (H)

Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Praha (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Monaco (A)

Newcastle:

Barcelona (H)

PSG (A)

Benfica (H)

Leverkusen (A)

PSV (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Club (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

Football

Ruben Amorim to ‘hold showdown talks’ with Man United after Burnley game

By Sammi Minion

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

Football

OPINION: David Moyes should be Man United’s next manager – now is his time

By Harry Warner

