Busy US airport set to be renamed after Donald Trump

The trail of narcissism continues

A busy US airport is set to be renamed after Donald Trump, following a bill signed by the governor of Florida.

He has skyscrapers, aeroplanes, and potentially a presidential library in Miami on the way, so what more could the biggest ego in America need?

Well, after he decided his signature would be appearing on dollar bills, the 47th US president has decided that an Airport named after him will appease him nicely.

Politicians all across the US have learned how to play the Trump game, knowing that if you please the often-shallow man, you shall be rewarded.

Well, Ron DeSantis, governor of the state of Florida, signed a bill yesterday which stated that Palm Beach Airport will be getting a new name, the President Donald J Trump International Airport.

It comes after Trump's family business filed a trademark application for the airport name in February.

Palm Beach International is one of the busiest airports in Florida, seeing around 8.5 million yearly passengers with around 200 arrivals and departures per day.

It serves Palm Beach and Miami, sitting in the Miami metropolitan area.

Since Trump's return to office, the airport has also been a commonly used as a base for Air Force One, the presidential aeroplane.

Before the name can be changed, a formal request must be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which then must process the change in various flight charting and navigation databases, and the airport signs must be changed.

Last week, representative Brian Mast introduced legislation to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT denoting Trump’s initials.

There are 12 airports in the US named after presidents.

Commercial airports:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) - New York, New York

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - Houston, Texas

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) - Washington, DC

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) - Springfield, Illinois

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) - Little Rock, Arkansas

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) - Wichita, Kansas

Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport (DIK) - Dickinson, North Dakota

General aviation airports:

John F. Kennedy Memorial Airport (ASX) in Ashland, Wisconsin

Jimmy Carter Regional Airport (ACJ) in Americus, Georgia

Roosevelt Memorial Airport (5A9) near Warm Springs, Georgia.

Other: