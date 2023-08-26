Brother and sister among four people who died on way to exam celebrations

Three 18-year-old women and two siblings died in the collision.

Gardaí in Tipperary have revealed the names of the four young people who died in the “nightmare” road crash in Clonmel on Friday evening (25 August).

The driver in the single-vehicle collision was Luke McSweeney, 24, while the passengers were his sister Grace McSweeney (18), along with Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey (also both 18).

All four were killed when the vehicle struck a wall and overturned at Hillview, Mountain Road at around 7.30pm. They each died at the scene.

According to multiple outlets, the three women had received their Leaving Cert results earlier on Friday and were on their way to a party to celebrate when the crash took place.

The scene at Hillview remains closed on Saturday, while a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators.

The remains of the deceased were taken to Tipperary University Hospital on Friday night. An Garda Síochána have notified the local coroner and have stated that post mortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.

As well as this, an incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station while a probe into the incident has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer. Gardaí have said its focus is on the preparation of an investigation file for the coroner.

Family Liaison Officers have also been appointed to each of the families of the victims to provide support, with the relatives to be kept updated as to the course of the probe.

In a statement, Superintendent Kieran Ruane, at the Clonmel Garda Station expressed his condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families.

He added:

“I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night. The scene was very difficult, in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the four deceased was exemplary. “Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events. I want to assure our local communities that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy. “I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and supports are being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.”

Ruane also appealed to any person with any information on the crash to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.