04th Aug 2025

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

Harry Warner

Sad news

Broadcasting legend James Whale has died aged 74, it has been confirmed.

The pioneering TV and Radio host died today after a long battle with cancer.

Whale was first beat kidney cancer after being diagnosed in 2000 and given a 50% survival rate.

He revealed five years ago that his cancer had returned, spreading to his brain, lungs and spine.

Despite this, Whale continued broadcasting, with his good humour and stoicism being hallmarks of his popularity with audiences.

Even while ill, he continued to appear on his Talk Radio show and deliver his weekly columns.

Whale was known for changing the face of the radio forever in the early seventies when he began taking late night calls from listeners, and often arguing with them.

Whale is survived by his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown with whom he had a podcast called Tales of the Whales where they would often address.

