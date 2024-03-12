British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

A British police officer living in Australia has died after he suffered a freak injury at his engagement celebration.

Liam Trimmer, 29, and his fiancée had organised a small party on Sunday for friends and family at their home in Western Australia.

But during the celebrations, Trimmer fell and cut a carotid artery in his neck, causing a massive bleed.

Despite the efforts of loved ones to revive him, he died shortly after paramedics arrived, authorities said.

No further details have been given about how the police officer fell, with the tragedy set to be investigated by a coroner.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch, from WA Police, described Trimmer as an “extraordinary officer”

She told 9News: “Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn’t to be and I know everyone that was involved is really, really hurting at the moment. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare.

“This extraordinary officer loved helping the community and was a fine example of WA policing and it’s just such a tragedy.

“A very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him, and that’s how sad this is. It’s important now for us to wrap around each other, to lean on each other.”

Trimmer had moved to Australia from the UK in 2013 to join the police force. He graduated his academy training in 2017 and moved to the city of Kalgoorlie, about 370 miles east of Perth, in 2017.

Trimmer encouraged other Brits to relocate to WA, and had appeared on BBC series Wanted Down Under where he gave a British teenager advice on life in Australia before they emigrated.

