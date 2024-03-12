TikTok star Leah Smith, 22, dies from cancer

TikTok star Leah Smith has died from cancer at the age of just 22, her family have announced.

The Liverpool local was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2019. She posted updates about her life and battle with the disease on TikTok, where she had more than half a million followers.

She passed away on Monday morning (March 11) from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue.

Her death was announced in a video on her channel by her boyfriend Andrew.

He said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help. She did actually read all of them. And anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realise.

“We’ll all miss Leah and we’ll make sure that we never forget her. I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Fans flooded the comments with tributes to Leah, and sent their love and condolences to her family.

One person wrote: “Rip Leah smith you were amazing and so strong with fighting ur battle as hard as you could and we are all so proud of you xx you will never be forgotten.”

Another said: “Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out! She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace.”

A third commented: “The girl who never gave up, the girl who never gave in. So unfair, so deeply sad. Sending an abundance of love to all.”

Ewing’s Sarcoma mainly affects children and young people, with most cases diagnosed in people aged 10 to 20.

Leah had been suffering from back ache for 10 months before her cancer diagnosis in October 2019, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Speaking about her diagnosis back in 2020, she said: “I had really bad back pains for 10 months. It was constant then I lost all the feeling in my left leg and I knew something was most definitely wrong.”

She decided to use her TikTok to share her journey through treatment in hospital and her life living with cancer.

She said: “I wanted to start a TikTok to express my journey and show people my life living with cancer – the ups and downs of it. People absolutely love it.”

