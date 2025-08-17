BrewDog beers axed by nearly 2,000 UK pubs

Problems are brewing for the former industry leading brand.

Just a month after closing ten of its own branded bars, 1,860 British pubs have opted to stop serving Brewdog beer, as first reported by The Telegraph.

The move, which is said to mainly have taken place at larger chain pubs, is part of a wider consumer trend of punters slowly turning away from the once popular brand.

Brewdog’s best known beer is Punk IPA which has seen a shocking 52.3pc decline in distribution over the past 24 months, while overall Brewdog distribution is down by a third.

At the height of its popularity, Brewdog reportedly made more than £200 million in annual sales, as it spearheaded the “punk beer movement.”

The period of exponential growth was short lived however.

In 2021 report 61 former staff members signed a joint letter that alleged: “Being treated like a human being was sadly not always a given for those working at BrewDog.”

In the two financial years since, Bewdog’s success has ground to a halt: they recorded losses of £59m in 2023 and £30.5m in 2022.

Brewdog’s losses have coincided with the rise of rival IPA options like Beavertown and Camden Town who are rapidly taking up their places in major pub chains.

The Telegraph also spoke to an industry insider who broke down just how serious the situation is for Brewdog.

They said Brewdog is “losing taps in the [pub and bar trade] like you wouldn’t believe.”

The insider suggested that Brewdog’s last remaining means of profitability is through Wetherspoons pubs, all 794 of which stock Brewdog beer.

“If they ever lost the JD Wetherspoon deal, then that’s Punk IPA done as a [pub trade] product,”

Brewdog’s chief operating officer Lauren Carroll has also commented on the situation, saying: “Independent brewers across the board have felt the squeeze from the economic pressures hitting the pub trade. With costs rising and consumers watching their spend, pub groups have been narrowing their ranges, and brewery-owned pubs are putting more emphasis on their own brands.

“It’s not just us – every independent brewer has been affected. We saw the trend coming, which is why we’ve shifted focus to high-impact channels like festivals, stadiums, and independent [pubs].”