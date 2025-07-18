Search icon

News

18th Jul 2025

Bono reveals he lived on airline food and instant mash at 14 after his mother died

Erin McLaughlin

Bono’s diet consisted of instant mashed potatoes and airline food

Bono revealed that he used to live off instant mashed potatoes and airline food after his mother’s death.

The Irish singer’s mother passed away from a sudden aneurysm while attending her father’s funeral. Bono was just 14 years old.

The U2 singer told Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast that he and his family struggled immensely after his mother’s sudden death.

The 65-year-old singer said: “My relationship with food changed, I just saw it as fuel as something to get done, I took no pleasure in it.”

He further explained that he, his brother, and father coped by eating pre-made airline dinners, which were easily available as Norman worked at Dublin airport.

“He [Norman] had talked the company into allowing him to bring home surplus airline food, prepared for airline passengers. The meals were sometimes still warm when he carried them in their tinned boxes into our kitchen,” Bono read from his autobiography.

He detailed the dishes that he and his family used to eat, such as gammon steak with pineapple and lasagne. He described the meals as “exotic”, but with “an aftertaste of tin”.

They ate these dinners routinely for at least six months.

Bono went on to describe what they would have for tea before the airplane food came into play: “Most days I would usually return home with a tin of meat, a tin of beans and a packet of Cadbury’s Smash [instant mashed potato].”

He continued to cite from his book: “We used to buy a cheap fizzy drink called Cadet Orange because it had enough sugar to keep you going, but was so foul you wouldn’t want anything else down your throat for hours.

“We drank it after I would spend my food money on things far more important, like Alice Cooper’s 45 Hello Hooray.”

Bono was a founding member of the iconic Irish rock band, U2, which formed in 1976, while the members were attending Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin.

U2 has since released 15 studio albums and has sold an estimated 150-170 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

The band have also racked up 22 Grammys, eight Brit Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Topics:

Bono,Irish,U2

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 2025’s best thriller movies has been quietly added to streaming

Irish

One of 2025’s best thriller movies has been quietly added to streaming

By Stephen Porzio

BBC apologises after Paul Mescal blunder in Oscar coverage

BBC

BBC apologises after Paul Mescal blunder in Oscar coverage

By Stephen Porzio

Bono says he’s embarrassed by U2 songs – what took him so long to realise?

band names

Bono says he’s embarrassed by U2 songs – what took him so long to realise?

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

News

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

By Harry Warner

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

News

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

By Harry Warner

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

missiles

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

By Ava Keady

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

Health

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

By Nina McLaughlin

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

News

Felix Baumgartner, daredevil who jumped from edge of space, dies aged 56

By Harry Warner

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

News

One child dies and 21 injured after UK school bus crash

By Harry Warner

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

missiles

Russia issues powerful missile threat to Europe amid WW3 fears

By Ava Keady

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 460

By Charlie Herbert

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

Health

British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die from ‘worst possible disease’

By Nina McLaughlin

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

Influencer

Influencer throws his screaming 7-year-old son from cliff to ‘teach him a lesson’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

Crime series

Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

By Stephen Porzio

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

BBC

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories