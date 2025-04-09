Search icon

09th Apr 2025

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Ava Keady

She says she’s been ‘busy’.

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count.

Earlier this year the OnlyFans star took on the challenge to bed 1,000 men in one day, however she has now revealed the exact amount of men she has been with.

The 25-year-old has made millions of pounds having sex for a living.

Speaking to fellow OnlyFans model, Camilla Araujo, Bonnie revealed 1,000 guys in a day wasn’t too big of a deal because she was already heading towards the four digit number.

“My body count is hitting close to 2,000,” she revealed.

Bonnie went on to explain that the majority have been in the past year and a half since she started doing OnlyFans and her viral event days.

“It’s been very busy,” she added.

She went on to say that she has ‘forgotten’ more or less everyone she’s slept, noting that at this point, she ‘can’t say bye’ to the people she sleeps with because by the time they’re finished ‘there’s already someone else in me’.

“I don’t always say bye, I can’t always remember them.

“When someone comes to say hi to me in the street, I don’t know if that’s because I’ve slept with them, their dad, their brother or if they’re just somebody asking for a photo. I never really know.”

