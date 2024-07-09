Search icon

09th Jul 2024

Body found in search for boy who went missing while playing in river with brother

Joseph Loftus

Daniel’s family described him as a ‘loving son and brother’.

A body has been found in the search for a schoolboy who went missing while playing in the River Mersey with his older brother.

14-year-old, Daniel Halliday, was swept away by strong currents while swimming with his brother on June 30.

The teenager’s family say he was jumping into waves on Crosby Beach with his brother who desperately attempted to save him, reports the Wirral Globe.

Before the body was found, Daniel’s family said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.

“Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong.

“Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, and grandson. The family are all devastated.”

They added: “We hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time.”

Merseyside Police confirmed that they had found a body off the coast of New Brighton last night.

They added that while the body has not been formally identified, they remain in contact with Daniel’s family.

The teenager’s family have received ongoing support from specially trained Merseyside Police officers.

