Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Wayne Rooney has been out of a job since December

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney as manager has been revealed after fresh links emerged.

TalkSPORT reported earlier today that the former United striker had been linked with the Blackburn Rovers job with Valerien Ismael reportedly already under pressure at the club.

The Frenchman only took over in February, but one win in eight matches has been enough to get people talking.

Ultimately this led talkSPORT to link Wayne Rooney with the job.

However, local paper The Lancashire Telegraph did their due diligence and quickly put down these rumours.

The paper reported that this scenario is “far from the situation at Ewood Park”.

It read: “Whilst Ismael’s start has not been ideal at Rovers, they handed him a three-and-a-half-year contract with the view of a long-term project.

“There has been no consideration to make a change ahead of a busy summer to recruit players to his style of play.”

It added that the club has “publicly backed Ismael with interviews reiterating the stance of the board this month.”

Meanwhile, Head of Football Operations, Rudy Gestede has spoken on multiple occasions about the need for patience.

The paper added that Rooney was not spoken to in February after John Eustace left the club.

The paper concluded: “Rovers are all-in on Ismael and are committed to providing him with the tools to enact his philosophy on his own group in pre-season.

“Whilst it has not been the perfect start, there is no sense of wavering from any of the decision-makers at the club.”

Wayne Rooney was dismissed from his position as Plymouth manager at the end of December 2024.

He was set to be sacked from the club, but left the club by mutual consent for the sake of the club’s finances in a classy move.

Despite his best efforts he was not able to keep the club out of the relegation zone, ultimately costing him his job.

They currently sit bottom of the Championship.