Bill Bailey pays tribute to Sean Lock on fourth anniversary of his death

‘Miss you old pal.’

British comedian and actor Bill Bailey has taken to Facebook to pay an emotional tribute to his former colleague and friend Sean Lock, who passed away four years ago.

Sean Lock tragically died of cancer aged 58 in 2021, leaving the world of British TV and comedy in shock.

Lock was best known to modern audiences for hosting the popular Channel 4 comedy panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown.

Lock and Bailey become close friends after working together on the British comedy circuit for close to 30 years.

Bailey has taken to Facebook to show just how much Lock’s passing stills weighs on him.

The 60 year-old Black Books star said: “It’s four years today [16 August] since we lost Sean.

“I thought about him as I walked the South Downs. We walked for miles along it, as we did on so many other walks, here and all over the world.

“We talked about everything on these strolls, as Sean had a lively and curious mind that wanted to explore any subject under the sun.

“And sometimes, of course, we would just roll around on the grass laughing. I miss those walks and our conversations, and I am grateful for the many years of our friendship. Miss you old pal.”

Bill Bailey also shared a Just Giving page set up in memory of Lock, to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

It isn’t the first time that Bailey has attempted to raise money in memory of his friend.

Back in 2022, he raised £110,000 by walking 100 miles through Cornwall and Devon for Sean Lock.