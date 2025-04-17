Search icon

News

17th Apr 2025

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

Harry Warner

He spent 30 years on the station

A much-loved BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in for the DJ.

Radio 2 announced the sad news today that DJ Colin Berry had died aged 79 after working for the BBC for more than three decades.

The station announced: “He joined the station in 1973 and covered for presenters including Sir Terry Wogan and Sir Jimmy Young. Colin Berry also had a 25-year stint as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesperson including in 1997.”

Among those who paid tribute include former colleague and BBC Radio 2 newsreader Clare Ruacres who took to X to write a heartfelt message.

She wrote on X: “Sad to say a former colleague and fellow @bbcradio2 newsreader Colin Berry has died aged 79.

“He also spent 25 years as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesman.”

Berry joined the BBC in 1973 and read the news on the station as a freelancer until September 2012.

His career started out on Radio Caroline in 1965 after doing admin work at Granada Television and Westward Television.

He went on to work at Yorkshire Television while he also worked as club DJ on the side.

He moved through local BBC radio before becoming an announcer on BBC Radio 2 in 1973.

Among the shows he presented include Night Ride, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, European Pop Jury, Band Parade, The Early Show and You & The Night & The Music.

Topics:

BBC,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

By Harry Warner

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

By Ava Keady

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

By Joseph Loftus

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

Affiliate

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

By Jonny Yates

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

By Ava Keady

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

By Joseph Loftus

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Football

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories