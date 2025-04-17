He spent 30 years on the station

A much-loved BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in for the DJ.

Radio 2 announced the sad news today that DJ Colin Berry had died aged 79 after working for the BBC for more than three decades.

The station announced: “He joined the station in 1973 and covered for presenters including Sir Terry Wogan and Sir Jimmy Young. Colin Berry also had a 25-year stint as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesperson including in 1997.”

Among those who paid tribute include former colleague and BBC Radio 2 newsreader Clare Ruacres who took to X to write a heartfelt message.

She wrote on X: “Sad to say a former colleague and fellow @bbcradio2 newsreader Colin Berry has died aged 79.

“He also spent 25 years as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesman.”

Berry joined the BBC in 1973 and read the news on the station as a freelancer until September 2012.

His career started out on Radio Caroline in 1965 after doing admin work at Granada Television and Westward Television.

He went on to work at Yorkshire Television while he also worked as club DJ on the side.

He moved through local BBC radio before becoming an announcer on BBC Radio 2 in 1973.

Among the shows he presented include Night Ride, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, European Pop Jury, Band Parade, The Early Show and You & The Night & The Music.