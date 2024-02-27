Search icon

27th Feb 2024

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

Joseph Loftus

It’s happened again.

Just weeks after Maryam Moshiri flicked the V’s at the big lens of a BBC camera, another presenter is now the centre of attention after dropping the C-bomb.

This time, the presenter in question is Nina Warhurst, who made the accidental blunder while appearing live on Tuesday’s Breakfast show.

The broadcaster, 43, was presenting a segment on money and business when she made the slip up.

Appearing alongside Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, Kay said: “Let’s talk about the budget next week and there is a warning this morning that the chancellor should not cut taxes.

“The warning comes from a leading think tank, Nina can tell us more – morning Nina!”

And that’s when chaos erupted with Warhurst saying: “Thank Jon, yeah when tax c*nts, cuts are announced the public listens which is possibly why the Chancellor has hinted at this ahead of the budget.”

Naturally, the innocent mistake led to a large response online with one person taking to X to write: “Say what you think @NinaWarhurst.”

Another commented: “8.11 on BBC Breakfast, @NinaWarhurst was talking about ‘Tax Cuts’ except I think she used slightly stronger language!”

Another viewer replied: “I nearly fell off my chair when she said it!”

Someone else wrote: “Oopsy. Slip of the tongue, made me laugh.”

A fifth wrote: “Brilliantly rescued!”

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

By Nina McLaughlin

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

By Callum Boyle

