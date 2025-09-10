Banksy could finally be unmasked as police investigate latest artwork

The artwork depicts a judge attacking a protester

Banksy’s latest artwork, depicting a judge attacking a protestor with a gavel, appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (8 September).

Metropolitan Police officers immediately covered up the artwork, and the force has since launched an investigation.

The graffiti, which appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, is being investigated as potential “criminal damage”.

This could lead to Banksy, who has remained anonymous for over 25 years, being unmasked due to the requirement to publicly disclose his name if brought to court, according to LBC.

The artwork has since been concealed by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.

Yesterday, a new work by Banksy appeared on the Royal Courts of Justice building in London, depicting a judge in a wig and gown who appears to use a gavel to beat a protester who is lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard. 🤩 😳 pic.twitter.com/M7rnEK8ULq — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) September 9, 2025

Less than 24 hours after its appearance on the Grade I-listed building, HM Courts and Tribunals (HMCTS) established that it would be removed.

A spokesperson for HMCTS added: “The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS is obliged to maintain its original character.”

Even though Banksy has not yet claimed the piece, Defend Our Juries suggested it was the artist’s doing.

The artwork comes two days after 890 demonstrators were arrested during a rally in central London following the banning of Palestine Action as a terror organisation.

“Banksy’s work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action,” a spokesperson said, per LBC.

“We hope everyone who is moved by Banksy’s inspiring work of art will join our next action, which will be announced soon.”

Criminal damage, what Banksy’s work is deemed as, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment if the damage racks up a cost of over £5,000.

Offences where the damage is worth less than £5,000, a maximum sentence of three months or a £2,500 fine would apply.



