Search icon

News

30th Sep 2023

Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

Charlie Herbert

Bambi remake writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it's too triggering

‘Parents these days are more sensitive’

A former Disney screenwriter involved in a Bambi remake has suggested the scene where the deer’s mother dies should be reworked so more children watch the film.

Director and writer Lindsey Anderson Beer had been hired to work on a live-action, modern-day remake of the classic 1942 film.

In a recent interview she revealed that one of the plans for the film was to rework, or even remove, what is probably the film’s most iconic scene – when Bambi’s mother is killed by a hunter.

Speaking to Collider, Anderson Beer suggested that a lot of children probably haven’t watched Bambi because their parents don’t want them to watch the sad scene.

The film writer said: “Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past.”

She continued: “And I think that’s one of the reasons that they haven’t shown it to their children.

“What’s interesting about Bambi to me is it absolutely is a classic and it’s a beautiful love poem, such artistry to it.”

Anderson Beer said it was “a shame” that children were missing out on watching the film, comparing Bambi to films like the Little Mermaid or Aladdin which have probably been viewed more.

She said: “I do think there’s an entire generation of children who have never seen the original and that’s very different from, say Little Mermaid or Aladdin or the 90’s heyday films that they’ve definitely already seen.

“I can’t tell you how many kids I’ve seen who’ve never seen Bambi, which is such a shame.

“‘The thing is, it is such a gorgeous film. It’s a little bit of a different tempo than I think modern audiences are used to.”

In the end, Anderson Beer stepped away from the Bambi remake due to other work committments, including her directorial debut on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a sequel to the film version of the classic Stephen King novel.

Disney still has plans to release a Bambi remake as it continues to go through its back catalogue of classic 20th century films.

The studio has already released live-action versions of films such as The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Related links:

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

You can book a stay at Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb from next month

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

TV cameras catch tough Ryder Cup moment as American star breaks down in tears

2023 Ryder Cup

TV cameras catch tough Ryder Cup moment as American star breaks down in tears

By Patrick McCarry

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

Cars

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

By Charlie Herbert

Jimmy Savile’s words when he entered Big Brother house will never be aired again

big brother

Jimmy Savile’s words when he entered Big Brother house will never be aired again

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This guy reckons he has a better Brexit plan than any politician – and he probably does

Brexit

This guy reckons he has a better Brexit plan than any politician – and he probably does

By Kevin Beirne

Nick Cannon reveals heartbreak after his 5-month-old son dies of a brain tumour

Brain Tumour

Nick Cannon reveals heartbreak after his 5-month-old son dies of a brain tumour

By Charlie Herbert

Comedian Rhod Gilbert shares that his cancer is stage 4

Cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert shares that his cancer is stage 4

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Channel 4 are showing Christmas films today and people are confused as heck

Channel 4

Channel 4 are showing Christmas films today and people are confused as heck

By Carl Anka

The best New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations from around the world

2022

The best New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations from around the world

By Simon Bland

Is the Cult of Corbyn doing more damage than good for socialism and the Labour Party?

Jeremy Corbyn

Is the Cult of Corbyn doing more damage than good for socialism and the Labour Party?

By @hrtbps

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

By Joseph Loftus

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again

By Joseph Loftus

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

By Joseph Loftus

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

By Joseph Loftus

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

Man praised for refusing to get up early to help wife get ready for work

By Joseph Loftus

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

Plastic

Takeaway lovers face chaos over new rules coming in on Sunday

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

John Arne Riise reveals the only way to deal with Mohamed Salah

John Arne Riise

John Arne Riise reveals the only way to deal with Mohamed Salah

By JOE

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

By JOE

Porn star Adriana Chechik broke her back in two places during wild foam pit stunt

Injury

Porn star Adriana Chechik broke her back in two places during wild foam pit stunt

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher enjoyed seeing Jose Mourinho having the piss ripped out of him

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed seeing Jose Mourinho having the piss ripped out of him

By Paul Moore

Meat lovers unite – bacon scented underwear is here

Bacon

Meat lovers unite – bacon scented underwear is here

By JOE

This is where you can watch Anthony Joshua’s first world title defence

Anthony Joshua

This is where you can watch Anthony Joshua’s first world title defence

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories