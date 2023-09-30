Bambi writer calls for iconic scene to be changed because it’s too triggering

‘Parents these days are more sensitive’

A former Disney screenwriter involved in a Bambi remake has suggested the scene where the deer’s mother dies should be reworked so more children watch the film.

Director and writer Lindsey Anderson Beer had been hired to work on a live-action, modern-day remake of the classic 1942 film.

In a recent interview she revealed that one of the plans for the film was to rework, or even remove, what is probably the film’s most iconic scene – when Bambi’s mother is killed by a hunter.

Speaking to Collider, Anderson Beer suggested that a lot of children probably haven’t watched Bambi because their parents don’t want them to watch the sad scene.

The film writer said: “Not to spoil the plot, but there’s a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past.”

She continued: “And I think that’s one of the reasons that they haven’t shown it to their children.

“What’s interesting about Bambi to me is it absolutely is a classic and it’s a beautiful love poem, such artistry to it.”

Anderson Beer said it was “a shame” that children were missing out on watching the film, comparing Bambi to films like the Little Mermaid or Aladdin which have probably been viewed more.

She said: “I do think there’s an entire generation of children who have never seen the original and that’s very different from, say Little Mermaid or Aladdin or the 90’s heyday films that they’ve definitely already seen.

“I can’t tell you how many kids I’ve seen who’ve never seen Bambi, which is such a shame.

“‘The thing is, it is such a gorgeous film. It’s a little bit of a different tempo than I think modern audiences are used to.”

In the end, Anderson Beer stepped away from the Bambi remake due to other work committments, including her directorial debut on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a sequel to the film version of the classic Stephen King novel.

Disney still has plans to release a Bambi remake as it continues to go through its back catalogue of classic 20th century films.

The studio has already released live-action versions of films such as The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

