Search icon

Entertainment

29th Sep 2023

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

Rory Cashin

Those who wish me dead has been added to Netflix

Very tense, very exciting, and barely over an-hour-and-a-half long – perfect!

Chances are you didn’t catch Those Who Wish Me Dead in the cinema, because it arrived pretty much mid-pandemic, when most people were avoiding crowded areas as much as humanly possible.

By the end of its cinematic run, the movie had made a little over $23 million worldwide, but that just means that it will get a second lease of life for a better and bigger fanbase now that it has been added to Netflix.

Directed and co-written by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water), it tells the story of Hannah (Angelina Jolie) a smokejumper – a firefighter brought in by air – who is struggling after the deaths of three people at a recent forest fire.

Posted at a watchtower, Hannah crosses paths with young boy Connor (Finn Little), who is being pursued by two assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen), as he is the only witness to their previous murder. As she tries to bring him to safety, the assassins kick start their own raging forest fire in the hopes it will either smoke Connor out, or kill him.

You can check out JOE’s exclusive interview with Angelina Jolie and her co-star Medina Senghore right here:

At a tight 100 minutes, Those Who Wish Me Dead is a fantastically taut thriller

The movie also stars Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal and Jake Weber, and while not everybody got on board with what Those Who Wish Me Dead was trying to do upon initial release, JOE likened the movie to the kind of 90s action flicks that Hollywood doesn’t make enough of anymore. And other critics agreed with us:

New York Magazine – “The neo-Western inflected work is a lean, engrossing, action-packed shot of adrenaline that is striking in its aesthetic decisions and boasts some exceedingly fun turns from its actors. Most important, it proves once more why Jolie is a star.”

Paste – “The film’s rock-solid survival story is enhanced by its charming ensemble and striking, elegant environment.”

Empire – “A lean and mean throwback of a thriller bolstered by excellent performances and first-class filmmaking. When director Taylor Sheridan keeps the action grounded, it’s sweaty palms central.”

Those Who Wish Me Dead is available to watch on Netflix in Ireland and the UK from today (Wednesday 27 September).

Related links:

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

Opening title scene of Netflix’s Evil Dead Rise praised as ‘one of the best ever’

Netflix adds extremely tense crime thriller that’s flying up Top 10

Topics:

Angelina Jolie,Film,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

By Rory Cashin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 366

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 366

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

Film

Martin Scorsese says we need to ‘save cinema’ from superhero movies and sequels

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The internet reckons it has worked out the entire Game of Thrones season seven plot

Game of Thrones

The internet reckons it has worked out the entire Game of Thrones season seven plot

By Matt Tate

Fan remakes Simpsons: Hit and Run as open-world game and it looks unbelievably good

dev

Fan remakes Simpsons: Hit and Run as open-world game and it looks unbelievably good

By Danny Jones

Celebrities react to seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens…whilst respecting the no spoilers code

Movies

Celebrities react to seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens…whilst respecting the no spoilers code

By Nooruddean Choudry

7 times The Chuckle Brothers accurately predicted the future

7 times The Chuckle Brothers accurately predicted the future

By Ciara Knight

New open-world Black Panther game reportedly in the works

Black Panther

New open-world Black Panther game reportedly in the works

By Danny Jones

Terry Crews has a photo of himself in his wallet that stops him wasting money

Finance

Terry Crews has a photo of himself in his wallet that stops him wasting money

By Carl Anka

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

dog attack

‘Bully type dog’ tasered and put in wheelie bin by police after attacking two people

By JOE

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

Alligator

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

By Joseph Loftus

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

By Kat O'Connor

People baffled after realising they never see phones in their dreams

People baffled after realising they never see phones in their dreams

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Carragher uses six-a-side victory to stick to to El-Hadji Diouf

El-Hadji Diouf

Jamie Carragher uses six-a-side victory to stick to to El-Hadji Diouf

By Darragh Murphy

Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname ‘Money’ with this ludicrous strip club shot (Pic)

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname ‘Money’ with this ludicrous strip club shot (Pic)

By Ben Kiely

There are a few major omissions in UEFA’s all-time ultimate XI

Champions League

There are a few major omissions in UEFA’s all-time ultimate XI

By Conor Heneghan

Two thirds of you think all supermarkets should ban fireworks

Asda

Two thirds of you think all supermarkets should ban fireworks

By Charlie Herbert

Zlatan would have beaten people up for a living, had he not become a football star

MMA

Zlatan would have beaten people up for a living, had he not become a football star

By JOE

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 15

Fantasy Premier League

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 15

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories