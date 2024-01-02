Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

At least 30 people killed after huge 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Joseph Loftus

It’s expected there will be more tremors today

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after powerful earthquakes rocked Japan on New Years Day.

Officials are warning people in some areas to stay away from their homes due to risks of stronger quakes in the aftershocks.

The initial 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s western coast on Monday and triggered a major tsunami warning.

There’s a risk of more tremors throughout the day (Tuesday 2) with around 100 already reported.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 30 people have died already while many others are seriously injured.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has said that their priority is saving lives.

He said: “Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time. It is critical that people trapped in homes get rescued immediately.”

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake then struck the area that Mr Kishida was speaking in.

Yesterday, Japan’s Meterological Agency issued major tsunami warnings, especially for Ishikawa, while lower warnings were issued for the rest of the western coast of Japan’s Honsho island.

The warning was downgraded a few hours later and all tsunami warnings were lifted earlier today.

