Search icon

Lifestyle

13th Dec 2023

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Callum Boyle

pensioner

Pasties are serious business

A pensioner has divided the internet after using his mobility scooter to knock down a man after he had bought the last pasty in a bakery.

The incident, which took place in Bideford, Devon, was captured on video noticed the angry pasty fan “taking it out” and decided to film the scene.

She said: “They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and then bumped into him.”

In the video, the man in the mobility scooter can be seen holding his walking stick in one hand and driving with the other.

One person can be heard shouting: “I said do you want help,” to which the man responds, but it is hard to detect what he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the man in the video has been identified and arrested, seizing the mobility scooter which led to a rather entertaining post from Bideford Police.

It read: “Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols.

“We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station! We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us.”

Related links:

Topics:

Food,OAP

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Fish and a rice cake’ guy recreates meme 17 years on

Fish and a rice cake

‘Fish and a rice cake’ guy recreates meme 17 years on

By Callum Boyle

People left horrified after seeing how crabsticks are made

Crabs

People left horrified after seeing how crabsticks are made

By Charlie Herbert

Heston Blumenthal slammed for £425 Christmas dinner with no turkey or drinks

Christmas

Heston Blumenthal slammed for £425 Christmas dinner with no turkey or drinks

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Pornhub reveal their top 20 search terms of 2015

Porn

Pornhub reveal their top 20 search terms of 2015

By JOE

Goosebumps books, except they tackle the horrifying stress of being an adult

Books

Goosebumps books, except they tackle the horrifying stress of being an adult

By Ciara Knight

A definitive ranking of every swear word from worst to best

Bad Language

A definitive ranking of every swear word from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

People with these jobs are most likely to get a match on Tinder

Dating

People with these jobs are most likely to get a match on Tinder

By Conor Heneghan

Fancy a cuppa? Scientists link black tea with weight loss

Drinks

Fancy a cuppa? Scientists link black tea with weight loss

By Anna O'Rourke

PIC: This might be the creepiest Tinder message any guy has ever received

Dating

PIC: This might be the creepiest Tinder message any guy has ever received

By Kevin Beirne

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Beards

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Finance

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

By Patrick McCarry

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

Football

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

David Guetta has inexplicably remixed a children’s nursery rhyme…

David Guetta

David Guetta has inexplicably remixed a children’s nursery rhyme…

By JOE

VIDEO: Did Luis Enrique instruct Gerard Pique to get booked against Arsenal?

Arsenal

VIDEO: Did Luis Enrique instruct Gerard Pique to get booked against Arsenal?

By Nooruddean Choudry

Michael Gove urged to explain how £330K meant to ‘level up’ Britain used to fix Tory Peer’s driveway

Lisa Nandy

Michael Gove urged to explain how £330K meant to ‘level up’ Britain used to fix Tory Peer’s driveway

By Steve Hopkins

L’Equipe went to town on Manchester United with brutal player ratings

Champions League

L’Equipe went to town on Manchester United with brutal player ratings

By Darragh Murphy

People are already backing ‘frauds’ Leicester to be relegated this season

Betting

People are already backing ‘frauds’ Leicester to be relegated this season

By Kevin Beirne

Georges St-Pierre discusses possibility of fighting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Georges St-Pierre discusses possibility of fighting Conor McGregor

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories