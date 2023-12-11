‘Fish and a rice cake’ guy recreates meme 17 years on

‘I’ll have me fish’

We’ve all seen the video at least once and we’ve all quoted it many times.

The ‘fish and a rice cake’ video is essential viewing when it comes to iconic British memes and 17 years on, the man behind it all has recreated it again.

Donning a shirt almost identical to the one worn during the birth of the famous meme, Danny Andrews recreated the classic meme.

You can watch it below here:

Andrews went viral after featuring on 2007 BBC Three documentary Baby Faced Bodybuilders.

Just 16 at the time, Danny was preparing to compete in the Mr Cumbria bodybuilding competition and in order to be in the best shape possible, implemented a diet consisting of, you guessed it, fish and rice cakes.

Speaking to the camera will cooking up his meal, he said: “Eight o’clock in the morning I’ll have fish and a rice cake. At 10 o’clock, I’ll have fish. “At 12 o’clock, I’ll have fish and a rice cake. At two o’clock, I’ll have fish. At four o’clock – just before I train – I’ll have fish and a rice cake. I’ll train, I’ll have me fish.

“I’ll come home, have some more fish, with a rice cake, and then have some more fish before I go to bed.”

Viewers were delighted to see Danny recreate the video, with one fan saying: “We got Fish and a Rice Cake 2 before GTA 6!”

Another said: “Bro better have Fish and a Rice Cake tattooed somewhere on his body.

“We still quote this every time our baby has a rice cake,” wrote a third.

Fair to say the diet paid off too as Danny is still in incredible shape.

