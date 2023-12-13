Search icon

News

13th Dec 2023

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

Joseph Loftus

‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’

A woman has confessed that her and her husband don’t share the same bed but insists that their marriage is not in trouble.

Tiffany Chesson, who frequently posts parenting tips and tricks to TikTok, shared her sleeping arrangements in a video on the site.

In the video, she said: “I think a lot of people would be surprised to know how many couples don’t actually share a bed and that’s because there’s lots of stigma and shame around it.

“We have this idea that if you’re not sharing a bed there’s something wrong with your relationship but for me, it’s the exact opposite.”

Tiffany explained that her marriage is the healthiest it’s ever been and she actually attributes this to the fact her and her husband sleep in separate beds and separate rooms.

She then explained that her and her husband have different sleeping routines.

For instance, she wakes up for work at 4:45 in the morning whereas her husband snoozes his alarm and gets up much later. She enjoys cotton bedding whereas her husband likes it fluffy.

@tiffanychesson

Replying to @Lydz why I don’t share a bed with my husband 🫶🏻 #mumlife #mumsoftiktok #cosleeping #husbandandwife #separaterooms #sleeping #sleepingarrangements #marriedlife #marriage

♬ original sound – tiffany💖

Tiffany added that these differences are a “perfect recipe for arguments” so sleeping in separate beds keeps their marriage healthy and strong.

She added that occasionally they have sleepovers and sleep in the same bed saying that “it’s like a little treat”.

She said: “Distance makes the heart grow stronger.”

Tiffany then revealed that most of her friends don’t share a bed with their parents “at least some nights of the week”.

She said: “I think people are just a bit afraid to share that side of their relationship.”

The comment section of Tiffany’s video was filled with divisive opinions. One said: “If you can’t sleep together, maybe you’re just not compatible”.

However, another said: “This has really convinced me to advocate for single bedrooms, sounds great to be honest. All the benefits of being single & having your own space, whilst married.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Beards

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Finance

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Tiger Woods’ car crash caused by excessive speed, police say

car crash

Tiger Woods’ car crash caused by excessive speed, police say

By Reuben Pinder

Watch as Robbie Williams changes song lyrics in tribute to Manchester

ariana grande

Watch as Robbie Williams changes song lyrics in tribute to Manchester

By Simon Lloyd

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

By Callum Boyle

‘Doge’ meme dog Cheems dies while in surgery

Animals

‘Doge’ meme dog Cheems dies while in surgery

By Charlie Herbert

Jenna Ortega exits Scream 7 following firing of Melissa Barrera over Palestine posts

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega exits Scream 7 following firing of Melissa Barrera over Palestine posts

By JOE

Gianni Infantino says European countries should apologise to Qatar ‘for the next 3,000 years’

2022 Qatar World Cup

Gianni Infantino says European countries should apologise to Qatar ‘for the next 3,000 years’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

Football

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

By Callum Boyle

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Food

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

‘Best friends’ who share husbands admit people get confused when they see them all kissing

‘Best friends’ who share husbands admit people get confused when they see them all kissing

By JOE

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

florida joker

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

By Charlie Herbert

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Hrtbps’ Weekly SOAL: Appy Days, Patriot Games and Dog Whistlers

@hrtbps

Hrtbps’ Weekly SOAL: Appy Days, Patriot Games and Dog Whistlers

By @hrtbps

World’s newest island appears after underwater volcanic eruption

Geography

World’s newest island appears after underwater volcanic eruption

By Charlie Herbert

Boris Johnson to appear in court over £350 million Brexit claim

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to appear in court over £350 million Brexit claim

By Wil Jones

VIDEO: Liverpool hero Luis Garcia shows he’s still got it at 37 with fine back-heel goal

A-League

VIDEO: Liverpool hero Luis Garcia shows he’s still got it at 37 with fine back-heel goal

By JOE

Dani Alves reveals Juve players will receive a special gift from club chairman if they win Champions League

Champions League

Dani Alves reveals Juve players will receive a special gift from club chairman if they win Champions League

By JOE

Super Mario Run will launch on iPhone and iPad before Christmas

Apple

Super Mario Run will launch on iPhone and iPad before Christmas

By Tony Cuddihy

Load more stories