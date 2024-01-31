First look at Universal’s exciting new theme park opening in 2025

It’s time to book your plane tickets…

Universal Studio has confirmed plans to open a massive theme park here in the UK and there are some big rides Brits will be hoping to see.

However, with the Bedfordshire site not expected to open until the 2030s at least, theme park lovers will have to look a little further afield for their thrills.

Universal are set to open a brand new park in Orlando, Florida, next year, and they have finally confirmed what fans can expect to see there.

The new site is said to be Universal’s biggest ever park, and it looks absolutely incredible.

What will be in the new Universal theme park?

In a new statement, the group confirmed that there will be five parks in the location, with more than 50 different rides and attractions throughout.

“With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the ‘park’ back in ‘theme park’,” they said of one section.

“As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

“Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more.”

From Celestial Park, guests will then be able to enter the other parks within the Universal site.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic is sure to be one of the most highly anticipated sections, with the other parks set to be Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

What rides can we expect to see?

So far, we know that Universal plans to include Starfall Racers, which sends thrill seekers at speeds of up to 62mph up to 133 feet into the air.

Additionally, Constellation Carousel will spin riders 360-degrees and is set to be one of the park’s main attractions.

An interactive wet play area called Astronomica is also set to be featured, offering visitors the chance to play around a huge compass rose.

For those who are more interested in the level of comfort available rather than the rides you can expect to see, Universal have confirmed plans for Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

The hotel will feature 500 rooms, and offer its own entrance into the main park.

But how long will you have to wait to go and try it out for yourselves?

Well, the park is currently expected to be finished by 2025, so it’s time to get booking those tickets to Orlando, folks.