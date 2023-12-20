Search icon

20th Dec 2023

The rides Brits can expect to see at planned Universal Studios park in the UK

Charlie Herbert

You might not have to trek to Florida to catch these rides anymore…

Universal Studio has confirmed plans to open a massive theme park here in the UK and there are some big rides Brits will be hoping to see.

On Tuesday, Universal Destinations and Experiences announced it was “exploring” the idea of building a theme park and resort on a former brickworks site in Bedfordshire.

A spokesperson for the entertainment company told Sky News that the company has “acquired land” and is “at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site”.

“It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community,” they added.

The company has purchased 480 acres of land in Stewartby, describing it as an “attractive place for a potential project.

(Getty)

In statement, they said: “We are always looking at new locations around the world, including in Europe, and the UK is an attractive place for a potential project.

“The UK has a large population, creative industries, strong tourism, and transportation infrastructure with close proximity to other parts of Europe.”

The current Universal theme park locations are in the US, China, Singapore and Japan.

The flagship park is in Florida, where the studios are based, and it features some of the world’s most famous rides.

So what rides can the people of Bedfordshire hope to one day have on their doorstep?

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Ride Type – Thrill, Motion Simulation, 3-D/4-D Experience

One of the biggest attractions of Universal Studios Florida is its Diagon Alley, where visitors can enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It’s home to some great rides, including this one, the Escape from Gringotts.

According to Universal, the ride puts you “beneath a massive fire-breathing dragon and journey deep underground on this multi-dimensional thrill ride.”

“As you navigate perilous subterranean vaults, you’ll encounter Harry, Ron and Hermione. But you’ll have to evade the wrath of villains Voldemort, Bellatrix, trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley,” reads the ride description.

(Universal Studios)

The Simpsons Ride

Ride Type – Motion Simulation, 3-D / 4-D Experience

“Grab a seat on an indoor simulated rollercoaster ride, where you’ll careen and crash through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop exhilarating adventure. Keep an eye out for cameos from some of Springfield’s fan-favourite characters as you adventure through the town,” Universal’s website says.

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D

Ride Type – Motion Simulation, 3-D / 4-D Experience

Transformers fans, this one’s for you.

This ride will see you: “Board your N*E*S*T* vehicle and join Optimus Prime and Bumblebee in an ultra-immersive thrill ride that blurs the line between fiction and reality. Fight to keep the AllSpark out of Megatron’s hands in an explosive battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.”

(Getty)

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

Ride Type – Motion Simulation

There’s an “epidemic of aliens in New York” – and you’ve got to zap them.

With a “laser gun” in hand, you’ll have to shoot the “little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control.”

“With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a fully fledged MEN IN BLACK agent,” the ride’s description adds.

As exciting as the prospect of having all these rides here in the UK is, Universal is only in the “early stages of exploring” the feasibility of a park here. So there’s no confirmation of which rides would feature, and it would be years, if not decades, before any sort of theme park is up and running.

But it sounds like Bedford’s keen.

Tom Wootton, the elected mayor of Bedford Borough Council, said: “The suggestion of a major business investment is of course positive, nevertheless these are early days and much detailed work is required before any decisions are made.

“We very much welcome and are excited by the interest from Universal and the immense potential for it to be transformative for the borough.

“We’re committed to ensure that any plans align with the best interests of our residents.”

