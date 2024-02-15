Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Good news for the thrill seekers out there

Alton Towers is set to open a brand new ride that’s a massive 60ft.

The ride is set to replace the temporary Fun ‘n’ Fly.

Earlier this month, Alton Towers submitted a planning application to the local council regarding the new ride.

It’s set to sit on top of a concrete structure reaching an overall height of 60s.

Other features are being built on either side of the concrete mass.

The ride has been dubbed Project Ocean however more specific details are yet to be confirmed.

Taking to Facebook many amusement park lovers rejoiced at the news with one writing: “Project Ocean – hopefully a wet ride!”

Another wrote: “It has to be a suspended top spin, sitting back to back with dual loading.”

A third person commented: “Probably at top spin, however, could also be a Wave Swinger with water spray.”

A statement on the planning application read: “With the reopening of the popular ride Nemesis alongside existing attractions Sub-Terra, Blade and Galactica, it is believed guest numbers will increase in this area and a further attraction will aid in both dwell time, ride availability and keeping the area fresh.”

