Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

An adult star has shared a warning over a ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans.

New Zealand’s biggest OnlyFans star, Layla Kelly, has said that the trend makes female stars feel ‘violated’ and ‘uneasy’.

The adult content creator revealed that she has been flooded with messages from males pretending to be women in order to gain intimate access to her that would otherwise be off-limits.

Kelly said being catfished makes her concerned, as these men take images of unsuspecting women in order to achieve their deception.

Speaking to news.com.au Kelly explained: “I personally don’t have a problem with people pretending to be someone else, if that’s their fetish then that’s okay.

“Where it crosses the line is when someone, who hasn’t consented or given permission, is having their identity and photos used unknowingly, especially given that this is a very intimate platform.

“Often nude images are used too and these women have no idea. It’s so wrong,” she added.

However, ex-adult star who launched a marketing agency for OnlyFans creators, Lucy Banks, said that the men can be easier to spot than you may think.

She told the outlet: “There were several times where I would have subscribers be like, ‘Hey, I’m Mandy! I’m thinking about getting my boobs done. Can you send me a photo of your boobs? I want to see what they look like.’

“Often the motivation is to try and get free content out of you. But what they don’t realize is that they are a dime a dozen. It happens all the time so we can see it a mile away.”

Furthermore, she revealed that some men try to hide their gender as part of an unusual fetish.

Banks shared: “I used to have this subscriber that had some sort of medical kink, and he would always say, ‘Oh, I need to go for a pap smear, I need to have an internal, can you tell me what it’s like, I want to know what it feels like, how deep do they go, does it turn you on?’

“He would go on and on and on about speculums and having pap smears and internal (examinations).

“And again, you can tell straight away. They’re not as smart as they think they are and you can tell straight away that it’s a guy.”

While catfishing is violating enough, Kelly’s biggest concern is people’s images being stolen.

She recently took to social media to urge women over these breaches captioning the video, ‘consent matters guys.’

“What bothers me most about this is the clothed and unclothed images of the women they are using when pulling this sneaky act.

“One guy even sent me a wedding photo paired with a driving licence and I knew it had to be his wife or his sister. Either way, I highly doubt she knew what he was up to.

“I do ask these men to prove they are who they say they are, but none of them ever do. I even remind them that it is against the terms of service to be sending photos of anyone but themselves because they can’t consent to that,” she said.

“I wish I could say this was a rare thing, but it happens all the time.

“It kind of makes me wonder what these men are getting out of it, and I think it’s the chase of ‘special attention’,” concluded Banks.