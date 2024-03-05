A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

A studio is reportedly working on a horror movie based on the viral Willy Wonka experience.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past week and that sentence makes no sense to you, allow us to give you a quick summary.

Last week, a hundreds of parents and children were left fuming (and in some cases, traumatised) after they paid attended a ‘Willy Wonka experience‘ that had been sold as “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn.”

But when they turned up, they were met by an “abandoned, empty warehouse,” with sweets being served from cookie trays, actors doing their best to perform an AI-generated script and a couple of shoddy props.

It could end up being the internet event of the year, having gone massively viral and spawned thousands of memes.

One of the stars of the show though was undoubtedly The Unknown. This was a bizarre, creepy character inexplicably included in the production despite having absolutely nothing to do with Willy Wonka.

This Willy Wonka story is incredible. What's going on here? What part of the film was this hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A66AxwYVhN — Ben (@bene25_) February 28, 2024

Now, a studio has rightly decided that The Unknown is a fascinating-enough character to warrant their own project.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures have announced they are making a horror movie based on the Willy Wonka experience, titled ‘The Unknown.’

Kaledonia Pictures said: “The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

They added: “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide.”

Nowadays, everything is being turned into a horror movie. The trend seemed to start with the dreadful Winnie the Pooh horror film, Blood and Honey, and horror projects based on Mickey Mouse have already been announced this year after the Disney character entered the public domain in January.

