Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

“This petition is our collective voice asking for what we want – to bring back this magical experience that touched so many lives.”

A petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has had thousands of signatures.

Despite all of the fabulous memes to surface from the event, it closed on halfway through its first day after police were called when angry families turned up to the rather disappointing event.

Advertised as a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn”, the event turned out to be a bit of a catfish, with one attendee telling BBC News that it was “an abandoned, empty warehouse”.

The organisers have offered 850 attendees their money back, but it seems that despite the dire straits it seemed to leave people in, a petition calling for the experience’s return has reached thousands of signatures.

“I, along with countless others, have been deeply affected by the closure of the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience,” petition creator Dylan Roberts wrote.

“This unique attraction has brought joy and wonder to thousands of visitors since its opening. It is more than just a tourist spot; it’s a place where dreams come alive and imaginations run wild.

“The public demand for its reopening is overwhelming. The experience has always been popular among locals and tourists alike, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from visitor reviews (source: TripAdvisor). Its closure has not only disappointed its fans but also impacted local businesses that thrived on the influx of tourists it attracted.

“Reopening the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience will not only bring back a beloved attraction but also boost local economy by attracting tourists once again. This petition is our collective voice asking for what we want – to bring back this magical experience that touched so many lives.”

Roberts concluded with a plea: “Please sign this petition to show your support in reopening the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience!”

The petition, which was created yesterday 28 February, has already nearly achieved its target of 2,500 signatures, with 2,270 having signed at the time of writing.

People have shared their reasons for signing the petition, and the variety of reasons is wild.

“It’s important to culture and history,” one person wrote.

A second put: “More people deserve the joy of this disappointing experience.”

While a third said: “There are few things left in this world that truly unites us all and gives us a shared purpose. The Willy Wonka Experience is one of those things. Bring it back so everyone can share in its majesty!”