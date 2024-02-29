Search icon

News

29th Feb 2024

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

Nina McLaughlin

“This petition is our collective voice asking for what we want – to bring back this magical experience that touched so many lives.”

A petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has had thousands of signatures.

Despite all of the fabulous memes to surface from the event, it closed on halfway through its first day after police were called when angry families turned up to the rather disappointing event.

Advertised as a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn”, the event turned out to be a bit of a catfish, with one attendee telling BBC News that it was “an abandoned, empty warehouse”.

The organisers have offered 850 attendees their money back, but it seems that despite the dire straits it seemed to leave people in, a petition calling for the experience’s return has reached thousands of signatures.

“I, along with countless others, have been deeply affected by the closure of the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience,” petition creator Dylan Roberts wrote.

“This unique attraction has brought  joy and wonder to thousands of visitors since its opening. It is more than just a tourist spot; it’s a place where dreams come alive and imaginations run wild.

“The public demand for its reopening is overwhelming. The experience has always been popular among locals and tourists alike, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from visitor reviews (source: TripAdvisor). Its closure has not only disappointed its fans but also impacted local businesses that thrived on the influx of tourists it attracted.

“Reopening the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience will not only bring back a beloved attraction but also boost local economy by attracting tourists once again. This petition is our collective voice asking for what we want – to bring back this magical experience that touched so many lives.”

Roberts concluded with a plea: “Please sign this petition to show your support in reopening the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience!”

The petition, which was created yesterday 28 February, has already nearly achieved its target of 2,500 signatures, with 2,270 having signed at the time of writing.

People have shared their reasons for signing the petition, and the variety of reasons is wild.

“It’s important to culture and history,” one person wrote.

A second put: “More people deserve the joy of this disappointing experience.”

While a third said: “There are few things left in this world that truly unites us all and gives us a shared purpose. The Willy Wonka Experience is one of those things. Bring it back so everyone can share in its majesty!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Breaking News

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

Generations

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

By Charlie Herbert

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

BBC

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

By Ryan Price

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

By Lee Costello

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

Chelsea

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

By Lee Costello

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Enterntainment

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

By Stephen Porzio

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

Food

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

By Ryan Price

Load more stories