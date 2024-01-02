The first of many.

A trailer has dropped for a new Mickey Mouse slasher film just as the earliest version of the iconic Disney character has entered public domain after 95 years.

While more modern versions of both Mickey and Minnie Mouse are still covered by copyright, their non-speaking versions from the iconic 1928 film Steamboat Willie are up for grabs for anyone without permission or cost as of January 1, 2024.

Already, people are taking full advantage of the situation, with the trailer for new horror film Mickey’s Mouse Trap leading the way.

Mickey Mouse slasher trailer drops as Disney character enters public domain

Immediately jumping on the brand new public domain entry, the trailer for Mickey’s Mouse Trap landed on January 1.

The logline says: “It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.”

The film, which was shot, edited and directed by Jamie Bailey and written by Simon Phillips, includes the iconic images of Steamboat Willie projected on screen, while someone in a Mickey Mouse mask stalks the group.

The YouTube video includes in its description the words: “DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT NOT A DISNEY FILM OR PRODUCTION. IT IS NOT TO AFFILIATED OR ENDORSED BY DISNEY IN ANY WAY. This film makes use of Public domain Steam Boat Willie Mickey Mouse only.

“Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse entered the public domain on January 1st 2024. No copyright infringement of later versions of Mickey Mouse or trademark infringements.”

The move is similar to that of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the infamous horror film from 2022, which took advantage of the iconic bear going into public domain on January 1, 2022.

On the YouTube trailer, someone commented, “Why am I not surprised that this was happening? As soon as Mickey enters the public domain, they horrify him. Just like Winnie-the-Pooh.”

Another said: “I literally made a bet to my family today that today, someone will announce a Mickey Mouse horror movie safe to say they owe me a 20.”